Belgrade stretched its win streak to 10 Thursday following back-to-back victories at Medina Field. More importantly, the team got back on track after struggling offensively in a 1-0 win against Frenchtown on Monday.

The Panthers regrouped on Tuesday and then defeated Columbus and Butte Central in East Division contests, 10-0 and 19-7, on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Keenan Kraft

Belgrade’s Keenan Kraft delivers a pitch Wednesday against Columbus at Medina Field.

