Belgrade stretched its win streak to 10 Thursday following back-to-back victories at Medina Field. More importantly, the team got back on track after struggling offensively in a 1-0 win against Frenchtown on Monday.
The Panthers regrouped on Tuesday and then defeated Columbus and Butte Central in East Division contests, 10-0 and 19-7, on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
“Our emphasis the last two days of practice has been bunts, our short game, base running and also our plate approach,” Belgrade head coach Joel Barnett said after Wednesday’s win. “And I think all those really fixed themselves tonight. We only had one practice, but they really bought in, and they took it serious and they got a lot better with it.”
The Panthers (10-0, 6-0 East Division) were limited to a season-low one hit against Frenchtown and scored the game-winning run on an error. But they bounced back with 10 hits against Columbus, including a triple by Jayden Jacksha, and then tallied 13 against Butte Central.
Keenan Kraft led the charge defensively against Columbus. The southpaw tossed a 3-hitter and struck out four in a complete game effort.
“He’s just phenomenal,” said Barnett. “He’s a lot like (Collin) Delph where his pace is so crazy that he doesn’t really give lineups time to think. And he is just all around the zone. I think he walked one kid. He just fills up the zone and has that pace, and he’s a really great pitcher for us.”
Ryas Olson and Jacksha each finished 2 for 3 at the plate and Jacksha had three RBIs.
Thursday, the Panthers rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the first inning and 7-3 deficit in the second en route to tallying a season-high 19 runs. The offense produced three triples and a pair of doubles, and Cameron Ueland led the way by going 3 for 3 with a triple.
Landon Wanders picked up the win on the mound after allowing just three hits three-plus innings of relief.
Belgrade returns to action Friday and Saturday with games against Sidney and Stanley, N.D., respectively, in Sidney.
Belgrade 10, Columbus 0
Columbus 000 00 - 0 3 3
Belgrade 012 34 - 10 10 0
Mason Sheppard, Mason Meier (5) and Colter Chamberlin Keenan Kraft and Diego Casas.
COLUMBUS (7-4) - Ethan West 0-3, D Nelson 0-2, Sheppard 0-2, Michael Curl 1-2, Colter Chamberlin 0-2, Meier 1-2, Jim Wayland 0-1, Koleman Gairrett 1-2, Hunter Zabransky 0-2.