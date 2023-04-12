...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches, with 4 to 8 inches over the Bear's Paw Mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Midnight MDT Thursday Night.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be difficult and
visibility at times could be below one half mile. Isolated power
outages possible due to the heavy wet snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will be most impactful during the
nighttime and morning hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
With the contest already in control Tuesday afternoon on the road, Belgrade put it away with a big fifth inning. The Panthers tallied nine runs in the frame en route to routing Columbus, 17-3, in an East Division contest.
With the win, Belgrade improved to 3-0 and Collin Delph moved to 2-0 on the mound after allowing six hits and striking out six in three-plus innings for work in his second start of the season.
The Panthers led 7-1 after two innings and then 8-3 going into the fifth. That’s when they sent 13 batters to the plate en route to breaking the game open. Landon Wanders had an RBI-triple in the frame while Sawyer Olson had a two-run double, and Belgrade also capitalized on three walks, three hit batsmen and an error by the Cougars.
The Panthers return to action Thursday with a non-conference game at East Helena.
Belgrade 17, Columbus 3
Belgrade 430 19 - 17 7 1
Columbus 100 20 - 3 9 2
Collin Delph, Sawyer Olson (4), B VanDyken and Diego Casas. M Sheppard, C Chamberlin (4), M Meier (5) and K Gairrett.