Baseball

With the contest already in control Tuesday afternoon on the road, Belgrade put it away with a big fifth inning. The Panthers tallied nine runs in the frame en route to routing Columbus, 17-3, in an East Division contest.

With the win, Belgrade improved to 3-0 and Collin Delph moved to 2-0 on the mound after allowing six hits and striking out six in three-plus innings for work in his second start of the season.

Tags

