Heading into Thursday’s regular season finale against Billings West, Belgrade head coach Dr. Robert Lemley is feeling good about how his team is playing.
The Panthers hit a midseason slump, which included losing 4 of 5 matches and being shutout four times, but have bounced back in a big way thanks to the return two key starters.
Senior Gavin Snajdr and junior Jonathan Foster each missed about four weeks of playing time, but were back in the lineup Saturday and Tuesday when Belgrade defeated Billings Skyview, 6-5, and Great Falls CMR, 6-2.
No one has benefitted more from their return than senior Noah Russell, who finished with a hattrick against Billings Skyview and then another against the Rustlers. Foster also notched a hattrick Tuesday.
The duo have immediately reenergized an offense that had scored just two goals in its previous five matches.
“Just the impact of having the two that were injured for a month to come back has just made an instant change in the level of play,” said Lemley. “And yeah, two hattricks in one game, I’ll take it.”
Russell scored in the 15th, 33rd, and 43rd minutes against Great Falls CMR at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex, while Foster found the back of the net in the 25th, 29th, and 64th minutes. Each player also had an assist.
Against Skyview, the Panthers scored twice in the first four minutes of the match en route to taking a 4-0 lead. The Falcons rallied to get within 4-3 at halftime and each team scored twice in the second half.
Russell scored the first two goals and then added his third to make it 4-0. Wilson Goodhue scored on PK in the first half, while Snajdr had Belgrade’s second half goals, including the game-winner with about 1 minute remaining after Skyview had tied it at 5-5.
Prior to that match, Belgrade was shutout by Billings Senior 1-0 at home. Lucas Thompson scored the only goal early in the first half.
Regardless of what happens against Billings West, the Panthers will finish as the league’s No. 5 seed and travel for the first round of the postseason. The State AA playoffs begin Oct. 18.
“So far this has been the most successful team Belgrade has seen since they went to the double A (in 2019),” noted Lemley. “We beat our record last year, we beat our standing, and we just hope to improve. Our goal is to get past that first round playoff.”
Belgrade (6-7-0) finished with a 4-8-3 record and as the No. 6 seed last year, losing to Gallatin in the first round of the playoffs.