Heading into Thursday’s regular season finale against Billings West, Belgrade head coach Dr. Robert Lemley is feeling good about how his team is playing.

The Panthers hit a midseason slump, which included losing 4 of 5 matches and being shutout four times, but have bounced back in a big way thanks to the return two key starters.

Misa Smetana

Belgrade senior Misa Smetana, left, battles Great Falls CMR’s Vicah Gonzalez for the ball Tuesday at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex.

