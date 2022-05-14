While the offense never truly got on track Friday, Belgrade did more than enough to post a conference victory at home.
The Panthers tallied 11 hits and three pitchers combined to throw a 6-hitter in a 10-3 Eastern AA victory against Bozeman at the Belgrade Softball Complex.
Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts acknowledged the offense struggled at times after scoring five runs in the first two innings.
“We got to make better adjustments earlier. That’s something we’ve talked about all year,” he said. “One time through the lineup after that we should be having our timing right, and I think our timing was still off and it created some pop ups and weak ground balls. So we have to be better than that.”
Bozeman (4-10, 1-9 Eastern AA) took a 1-0 lead in the first following a lead off single by Jacobi Coombs. She later scored on a single by Betsy Hopkinson, which was coupled by a fielding error.
But the Panthers capitalized on a pair of walks and an error and hit three singles in the bottom half of the frame en route to scoring three runs. Two more runs in the second stretched the lead to 5-1.
Arin Eaton had a bit of a shaky start in the circle for the Panthers, allowing four hits in two innings. Tayler Thomas took over in the third and tossed a 1-hitter and struck out five over the next three.
After scoring a run in the fourth and three more in the fifth to extend the lead to 9-1, Roberts decided to insert Olivia Mills into the circle. It marked the varsity pitching debut for the freshman, who had seen previous action as a DP.
“Mills just seems to have that poise and that presence in the circle and she was throwing hard today,” said Roberts. “And pretty good command of all of her pitches today.”
While the Hawks scored twice in the sixth both runs were unearned as Mills allowed just one hit and recorded a pair of strike outs in two innings of work.
“She’s just kept improving all year long. She’s put in a lot of work in the offseason,” said Roberts. “We’ve got to the two freshmen pitchers with her and Piper (Bell) and we’re excited about both of them.”
Eaton finished 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs, while Brooklyn Ragland was 2 for 4 with a pair doubles. Thomas, who was 2 for 3, also hit a double.
Bozeman was led by Izzy Vantighem, who was 3 for 3 with a double.
Belgrade (12-5, 6-3 Eastern AA) returns to action Saturday with a conference game at Billings Senior.
Belgrade 10, Bozeman 3
Bozeman 100 002 0 - 3 6 2
Belgrade 320 131 x - 10 11 4
Anna Toth and Izzy Vantighem. Arin Eaton, Tayler Thomas (3), Olivia Mills (6) and Shaylis Osler.
BOZEMAN (4-10) - Jacobi Coombs 1-4, Josi Laufenberg 0-4, Tailyn Black 0-4, Betsy Hopkinson 1-4, Madison Tobin 1-3, Brooke Brown 0-3, Vantighem 3-3 (2B), Toth 0-2, Lily Brown 0-3.
BELGRADE (12-5) - Thomas 2-3 (2B), Mills 0-1, Eaton 3-3 (2B), Khloey Robinson 2-3, Tycelee Bowler 0-3, Brooklyn Ragland 2-4 (2 2B), S. Osler 1-3, Randi Widdicombe 0-2, Ella Seaman 1-1, Abbi Maddock 0-2, Tara Osler 0-1, Abbie Morin 0-2.