It’s been a tough start to the season offensively for Tayler Thomas. But the Belgrade senior broke out of her slump in a big way Thursday.

Thomas finished 4 for 4 at the plate, including a three-run home run in the bottom of the second, in leading the Panthers to a 13-1 Eastern AA victory against Billings Skyview. She also smacked a double and drove in five runs in the five-inning rout.

Olivia Mills

Belgrade sophomore Olivia Mills delivers a pitch Thursday against Billings Skyview at the Belgrade Softball Complex.

