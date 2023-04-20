It’s been a tough start to the season offensively for Tayler Thomas. But the Belgrade senior broke out of her slump in a big way Thursday.
Thomas finished 4 for 4 at the plate, including a three-run home run in the bottom of the second, in leading the Panthers to a 13-1 Eastern AA victory against Billings Skyview. She also smacked a double and drove in five runs in the five-inning rout.
“Offensively I just feel like I’ve been stressing myself out. I haven’t been doing great,” Thomas said. “I’ve just been really early on everything, but I got out of my own head. I told myself I remember how to hit and just played more loosely today.”
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Belgrade — it’s longest since 2013 — and gave the team some much needed confidence following a difficult start to the season. The team had played its first five games on the road and has had several other contests either canceled or postponed due to weather.
“It’s been a lot of adversity the first five, six weeks of the season,” Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts said. “Only practiced outside three times, weather pushing us around and canceling games, so we haven’t really gotten the chance to get a rhythm. Today I felt like it was the first really complete game we’ve played all year.”
Thomas noted the team was dialed in from the start, scoring three runs in the first and then adding four in second and third innings each in their home debut.
“We all had such good energy and I think we all were so excited (to be playing at home) and that’s why we came out hot,” she said. “Our first inning was really intense and we were all in it. Our pregame infield literally set the tone for the whole game.”
Belgrade (2-4, 1-1 Eastern AA) tallied a season-high 17 hits, which includes Thomas’ homer in the second to make it 6-0. Thomas also drove in a run with a double in the third and then another on a single in the fourth.
Brooklyn Ragland and Ella Seaman each smacked a double en route to finishing with five combined hits. Khloey Robinson and Sierra Tuss each had a pair of hits and Robinson knocked in two runs.
“Bats finally woke up after a few games off,” said Roberts. “I think just getting our feet under us and starting to get back into rhythm is huge for these girls. Just mentally, to be able to be outside and have a home game, it was huge for us too.”
Olivia Mills picked up the win in the circle, tossing a 2-hitter and striking out five. The sophomore also had a hit at the plate.
“I think this will be the turning point in our season because now we know what we’re capable of,” said Thomas. “We know we can go score as many runs as we scored, and we know we can compete and have good solid defense and put the bat on the ball.”
Belgrade returns to action Saturday hosting Butte High in a non-conference game.
Belgrade 13, Billings Skyview 1
Skyview 001 00 - 1 2 6
Belgrade 344 2x - 13 17 1
Lily Adams, Unavailable (4) and Tierra Hofert. Olivia Mills, Ella Seaman (5), Sierra Tuss, Khloey Robinson (5).