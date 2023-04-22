Ella Seaman tossed a 3-hitter in the circle and Brooklyn Ragland belted a 2-run homer as Belgrade won its second consecutive game Saturday at the Belgrade Softball Complex.
Led by their effort, the Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning en route to a 13-2 non-conference victory against Butte High. Seaman set the tone early by striking out two of the first three batters she faced.
“Just from pitching, a defensive standpoint, Ella got us started today. She set a tone, I think she struck out the first batter, and she played great defense too,” Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts said. “Ella did a great job of hitting her spots well today and kept their hitters off balance.”
Seaman drove in a run in bottom of the first on a single to center after Tayler Thomas had stolen home to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead. Julia Blossom added an RBI-single to make it 3-0.
“Just getting a few on the board was a good confidence boost both offensively and defensively for us,” said Roberts.
Belgrade (3-4) added two runs in the second and then four in both the third and fourth innings. The third inning was highlighted by Ragland’s home run to center, her second dinger of the season.
Ragland finished 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs, while Thomas and Seaman each had a pair of hits. The Panthers finished with 12 hits in the contest and none of the 10 batters who had a plate appearance struck out.
Roberts feels the team is finally gaining a rhythm, as well as momentum, following a tough start to the season. The team had played more games (5) than practices held outdoors (3) over the first month of the season due to weather conditions.
But Belgrade beat Billings Skyview in a league game Thursday, practiced outside Friday, and then beat the Bulldogs Saturday.
“Three days in a row outside makes a difference,” said Roberts. “Mentally, just getting in that rhythm, getting in that flow, getting to play outside, and getting to play a game well, I think just kind of sparks us. Get us energy and gets momentum. Much needed for us.”
The Panthers return to action Tuesday hosting Helena Capital in another non-conference game. Capital (7-1) placed third last year at state led by pitcher Nyeala Herndon.
“That will be a good test. They have a great pitcher. Herndon throws really well,” said Roberts. “It will be a little different look than we’ve seen just based on her velocity. She throws hard, so it will be good for our girls to see that. Good experience for us.”
Belgrade 13, Butte 2
Butte 000 11 - 2 4 4
Belgrade 324 4x - 13 12 1
R Ferriter and G Ferriter. Ella Seaman, Tayler Thomas (5) and Khloey Robinson, Ava Lund (5).
BUTTE - D Laford 0-3, G Ferriter 0-2, R Ferriter 0-2, K Leary 1-2, M Swanson 0-2, M Jonart 1-2, T Drakos 0-2, B Godbout 0-1 A Lee 1-1, S Radcliff 1-2.
BELGRADE (3-4) - Thomas 2-4, Brooklyn Ragland 3-4 (HR), Ella Seaman 2-3, Tara Osler 0-3, Robinson 1-3, Olivia Mills 1-2, Lily Bolin 0-0, Julia Blossom 1-2, Sierra Tuss 1-2, Abbie Morin 1-2.