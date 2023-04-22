Ella Seaman tossed a 3-hitter in the circle and Brooklyn Ragland belted a 2-run homer as Belgrade won its second consecutive game Saturday at the Belgrade Softball Complex.

Led by their effort, the Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning en route to a 13-2 non-conference victory against Butte High. Seaman set the tone early by striking out two of the first three batters she faced.

Ella Seaman

Belgrade junior Ella Seaman delivers a pitch Saturday against Butte High at the Belgrade Softball Complex.

Tags

Recommended for you