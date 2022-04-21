BOZEMAN — Tayler Thomas belted a three-run homer, and Arin Eaton tossed a 1-hitter, as Belgrade cruised to a league victory on the road Thursday.
The Panthers tallied 14 hits and took advantage of 11 errors by Gallatin en route to a 19-0 five-inning Eastern AA victory. Thomas led the charge offensively, finishing just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.
“She was having fun up there,” Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts said. “It’s cool to see her just be that leader in the lead off spot, especially just going up there and setting that tone for us. She was having fun today and she hit the ball really well.”
Thomas led off the game with a double and later scored on a ground out to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead. In the second inning, the junior blasted a pitch over the left field fence to stretch the lead to 5-0.
Thomas added an RBI-single in the third, and then drew a walk in the fourth.
Brooklyn Ragland and Shaylis Osler each finished with a pair of hits, including doubles, and eight Panthers had at least one hit in the contest. Roberts touted his team's aggressiveness on the bases.
“The base running I thought was incredible today,” he said. “Just taking advantage of mistakes and just putting pressure on the defense. To me that kind of carries over to the bats too when we get things going on the bases.”
Eaton, meanwhile, shined in the circle. The senior struck out eight and the lone hit she allowed was a one-out double by Olivia Klemann in the second inning.
“She’s been doing great at practice,” said Roberts. “She’s been working on her whole arsenal of pitches and getting back to where she was.”
The Panthers return to action Tuesday and Wednesday hosting Billings Skyview and Billings Senior, respectively.
Wednesday’s contest will be a rematch of last year’s state championship game, and the Broncs are currently unbeaten led by standout pitcher Kennedy Venner.
“Good games, should be good games,” said Roberts. “Skyview’s pitcher is good, she’s solid, and they’re a pretty good team.”
Belgrade 19, Gallatin 0
Belgrade 149 50 - 19 14 0
Gallatin 000 00 - 0 2 11
Arin Eaton, Tayler Thomas (5) and Khloey Robinson. Addie Bleile, Olivia Klemann (3) and Kelly Coon.
BELGRADE (6-2) - Thomas 3-3 (2B, HR), Sierra Tuss 0-1, Tycelee Bowler 1-4, Tara Osler 2-3, Shaylis Osler 2-3 (2B), Lily Bolin 0-1, Eaton 0-2, Brooklyn Ragland 2-4 (2B), Robinson 2-3, Ella Seaman 2-4, Randi Widdicombe 1-2, Abi Maddock 0-1, Abbie Morin 1-4.
GALLATIN (1-4) - Maddie Coleman 0-2, Coon 0-2, Braxton Gray 0-2, Bleile 1-2, Klemann 1-2 (2B), Parker Stevens 0-1, Ady Ryles 0-2, Shayla Clark 0-1, Makyah Albrecht 0-1.