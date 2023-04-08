Baseball

More than a month after beginning preseason practices, Belgrade’s baseball team finally played its first-ever games Friday in Laurel.

The Panthers were originally scheduled to host a pair of games at Medina Field, but the contests were moved to Laurel due to a foot of snow still covering the field. Still, it was great start for Belgrade as the team routed Lone Peak 17-0 in Game 1 and then defeated Sidney 13-3 in Game 2.

