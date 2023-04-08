More than a month after beginning preseason practices, Belgrade’s baseball team finally played its first-ever games Friday in Laurel.
The Panthers were originally scheduled to host a pair of games at Medina Field, but the contests were moved to Laurel due to a foot of snow still covering the field. Still, it was great start for Belgrade as the team routed Lone Peak 17-0 in Game 1 and then defeated Sidney 13-3 in Game 2.
Panthers head coach Joel Barnett was impressed with his players’ effort considering it took four weeks before they were able to play a game.
“I think a lot of teams would be worried about coming out flat, but we came out with so much energy. I was pumped to see that,” he said. “There’s little details of the game that we need work on, like some situational base running and some situational defense, but overall I couldn’t be more proud of our guys with the energy and that pace that they came out with.”
With the team’s practice field also snow covered, the team had seen limited time outdoors. The majority of practices have taken place inside the Belgrade Special Events Center.
“We’ve gotten a few ground balls and fly balls in the softball outfield but as you know that’s not very conducive for baseball,” said Barnett. “Also we’ve done some long toss in the middle school bus lane, but outside of that we haven’t been outside at all.”
Still, the team shined in its debut led by the effort of Collin Delph on the hill. He did not allow a hit and struck out six against Lone Peak in a contest that lasted just three innings due to the 15-run mercy rule.
“In our first-ever high school baseball game Collin Delph threw a perfect game,” noted Barnett. “It was pretty awesome.”
The Panthers finished with just seven hits but capitalized on six walks and four Lone Peak errors to tally 17 runs. Barnett noted players settled in at the plate as the day wore on and Belgrade tallied 15 hits against Sidney.
“I think early on we were a little early on a lot of the arms that we saw but eventually we found timing and we had a good day at the plate,” he said.
In Game 2, Sidney scored a run in the top of the first and then tied it at 2-2 with a run in the third. But the Panthers scored three runs in the bottom half of the third and then broke it open in the fifth thanks to a grand slam by Brody Jacksha.
“In that second game we came out a little flat, a little stagnant, but the reason why is today was one of those round robin days,” Barnett explained. “So we played, had to sit for a while and then play again. So we came out a little flat and we kind of expected it but they were able to lock in pretty quick.”
Gideon Green finished 3 for 4 with an RBI, while Gage Banks, Delph and Jacksha each had two hits. Keenan Kraft and Logan Wanders combined for a 5-hitter on the mound and struck out five.
“My expectations were absolutely that we were going to fill up the strike zone, we weren’t going to walk people. And they matched that expectation,” said Barnett. “I also wanted those guys flying around playing the game fast the Belgrade way and they definitely lived up to that expectation as well.”
Belgrade returns to action Tuesday with another East Division game at Columbus.
Belgrade 17, Lone Peak 0
Lone Peak 000 - 0 0 4
Belgrade 98x - 17 7 0
Collin Delph and Cameron Ueland. M Romney, B Johnson (2), J Clack (2) and I Pecuies.
LONE PEAK (0-1) - Johnson 0-1, G Ditullio 0-1, E Grabow 0-1, O McGuire 0-1, Clack 0-1, M Romney 0-1, J Laxson 0-1, Pecunies 0-1, J Adams 0-1.