One of the hottest teams in Class AA was cooled off Tuesday at the Belgrade Softball Complex.

Belgrade, which had come into the day having won eight of its past nine games, was swept by defending state champion Billings Senior. The Broncs won the first game 2-1 and then completed the Eastern AA sweep with a 14-3 victory in Game 2.

Tara Osler

Belgrade right fielder Tara Osler chases down a fly ball Tuesday during a conference game against Billings Senior.

