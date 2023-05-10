One of the hottest teams in Class AA was cooled off Tuesday at the Belgrade Softball Complex.
Belgrade, which had come into the day having won eight of its past nine games, was swept by defending state champion Billings Senior. The Broncs won the first game 2-1 and then completed the Eastern AA sweep with a 14-3 victory in Game 2.
The opener was the continuation of a game that had begun April 18 in Billings and postponed in the fourth inning due to weather. The teams resumed the contest tied at 1-1 and Senior scored the game-winning run on a solo home run by Viennah Meyer in the bottom of the sixth.
Belgrade had a chance to tie it in the seventh after Sierra Tuss hit a leadoff double and then advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. But the Panthers popped out and then flew out to end the game.
“We got a leadoff double from Tuss in the top of the seventh, moved her over with a bunt and just couldn’t get her in,” Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts said. “The momentum was there for them and we just kind of lost our momentum and never got it back.”
That set the tone for Game 2 as the Broncs scored three runs in the first en route to building a 14-0 lead after three innings. Olivia Mills started in the circle, but allowed three hits and a walk in the first inning before Ella Seaman took over in the second and allowed five runs on five hits and a pair of walks.
“She (Seaman) was throwing OK,” said Roberts. “They timed her up pretty well and then we just had a couple mental mistakes that cost us, and they ended up being big runs. Once a mental mistake happens the physical follows and we just couldn’t come back from it.”
The Panthers committed four errors and were limited to just four hits by Riley Tryan. Mills did hit a two-homer in the fourth and then Belgrade added another run on an error in the seventh.
Belgrade (9-7, 7-3 Eastern AA) returns to action Thursday with a league game at Billings Skyview and then travels to Great Falls Friday for a conference doubleheader against the Bison.
“We have Thursday and Friday on the road, three games between Thursday and Friday, at Billings and at Great Falls High,” said Roberts. “So that’s kind of brutal back-to-back days of road tripping, getting back late, leaving early the next morning. It will be nice tomorrow to kind of have a reset day. I think we need it right now.”
Billings Senior 2, Belgrade 1
Belgrade 100 000 0 - 0 5 0
Senior 000 101 x - 2 3 3
Olivia Mills and Khloey Robinson. Riley Tryan and Octavia Meyer.
BELGRADE (9-6) - Tayler Thomas 0-4, Brooklyn Ragland 1-4, Robinson 1-2, Tara Osler 1-3, Ella Seaman 0-3, Mills 1-3, Julia Blossom 0-2, Lily Bolin 0-2, Sierra Tuss 1-1 (2B), Abbie Morin 0-2.
BILLINGS SENIOR (9-5) - Viennah Meyer 1-2 (HR), Isabelle Dillon 1-3, Madi Ban 0-3, O. Meyer 1-3, Portia Bryant 0-2, Tryan 0-2, Vianca Martin 0-2, Kendal Sides 0-2, Chloe Roger 0-2.
Billings Senior 14, Belgrade 3
Senior 356 00 - 14 12 1
Belgrade 000 21 - 3 4 4
Riley Tryan and Octavia Meyer. Ella Seaman, Tayler Thomas (3), Olivia Mills (3) and Khloey Robinson, Ava Lund (3).