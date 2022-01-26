Belgrade’s wrestling teams wrapped up the regular season Tuesday with the boys defeating Bozeman in an Eastern AA dual.
Prior to that contest, the boys competed in the Class AA Duals in Great Falls, while the girls participated in a tournament in Lewistown. Four wrestlers placed at Lewistown Girls Tournament, including KyLee Lindsley. The freshman won the 170 pound bracket.
“She finally opened up and wrestled,” Belgrade assistant coach Kale Evenson said. “She’d been holding back all year and she finally got after it.”
Chi Gushi was the runner up at 152, while Dakota Carter-Oshoa was third at 170 and Destiny Taylor fourth at 113.
Evenson noted that Gushi continues to be one of the team’s most consistent wrestlers in reaching the finals. But she has yet to get over the hump against Billings Senior’s Kendal Tucker, who won the title.
“Chi’s been battling that girl all year. So she’s been consistent in being in the finals against her,” he said. “We haven’t beat her yet, but we’re working on it.”
Evenson added that Carter-Oshoa has been “on fire” and that Taylor is returning to form following a bout with Covid.
Taylor posted a pair of pins during Tuesday’s dual against Bozeman, while Carter-Ochoa won her only match.
Allie Murphy split matches at 126, winning by fall and losing by fall, and Norah Larson pinned her only opponent of the dual at 205.
There is no divisional tournament for the girls, thus there will be a seeding meeting next week and then the team will compete at state Feb. 11-12 in Billings. The Panthers tied for fifth a year ago in the first-ever all girls state tournament.
“They’re in the hunt. We’ll see,” said Evenson. “If they show up anything can happen.”
Carter an inspiration to team
With Nolan Brown out of the lineup for the boys due to a hamstring injury, fellow freshman Simon Schmidt has stepped into the starting role at 103.
Schmidt, who has cerebral palsy, has become the most inspirational wrestler on the team. Cerebral palsy is defined as a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture.
“He’s very limited as far as his body goes. He’s very limited to what positions he can be where he can get over powered. But he’s got one of the biggest hearts on the team,” Belgrade head coach Bryce Weatherston said. “The kid’s a warrior.”
Carter has won twice at the JV level — his first victories in three years — and played an instrumental role in a varsity dual against Billings Skyview Jan. 18. He lost to Bret Rasayer by major decision, but avoided a pin. That allowed the Panthers to win 36-34.
“He’s an inspiration to a lot of people and he actually won us the Skyview dual, which was a big win. I know he didn’t win the match necessarily, but it’s the first time in his career he went the distance all three periods,” said Weatherston. “We needed that. If he gets pinned in that match we lose the dual.
“So for someone with cerebral palsy to show up every single day, never give the coaching staff one excuse, put his best foot forward, and work his tail off, it shows a lot about his character.”
Boys go 1-3 at AA Duals
Belgrade won its first dual of the day Saturday at the Class AA Duals against Missoula Sentinel, 51-24. But the Panthers then lost to Flathead (60-18), Billings Skyview (47-27), and Great Falls (42-33).
Flathead, which boasts 13 wrestlers who are ranked in the top five, is the No. 1 team in AA.
“It was a tough matchup. We were still able to score 18 points on them, which was one of the highest of the whole tournament,” said Weatherston. “It shows a lot about our kids fight and will. Even though we’re outgunned we’re still going to go out there and compete from start to finish.”
The victory against Sentinel was the team’s 10th dual win of the season.
“That was a big milestone. Last year I think we only won four duals and that was a season that was only dual oriented with Covid,” said Weatherston. “So to win our 10th, and that put us in a spot where we were going to go positive on the year, it was exciting.”
Mason Gutenberger and Carter Schmidt went unbeaten on the day as did Logan Linn.
“Logan actually pinned a higher ranked kid against Flathead,” noted Weatherston. “So that was a pretty big win.”
Belgrade returns to action Feb. 4-5 at the divisional tournament in Bozeman.