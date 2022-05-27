MISSOULA — All championship runs eventually come to an end at some point. For Belgrade’s softball team it was on a cloudy Friday evening at Fort Missoula Regional Park.
The Panthers’ pursuit of a fifth consecutive state championship came up short during a furious rally against Great Falls CMR on Day 2 of the Class AA tournament. The team had won two games earlier in the day, but CMR held on for an 8-7 victory.
“It kind of sucks that we lost, but we left it all out there and we played as a team,” senior right fielder Tycelee Bowler said. “So I’m not unhappy with how we played. I’m really happy with how we played actually.”
Belgrade had won three straight A titles from 2017-2019 and then the AA crown a year ago (remember, the 2020 season was canceled due to Covid) in its first season in AA. Head coach Joey Roberts credited his five seniors for overcoming the obstacles they faced the past four years.
“Freshman year was a new coach,” he said. “Then new coach again and Covid year. Then as juniors to win it last year as a first year double A and take the reins and get us back to this point was pretty impressive.”
Belgrade returned just three starters from last year’s veteran championship team — Arin Eaton, Tayler Thomas and Bowler — but was still among the classification’s top contenders.
“The odds were against us considering we lost all those seniors,” said Bowler. “Just two returning starters in me and Arin, well three, and Tayler.”
The Panthers split on Day 1 of the tournament, which set up a nearly impossible scenario on Friday. The team needed to win four loser-out games to reach Saturday’s consolation game.
That daunting task began with a 13-1 rout of Butte High and then a 7-1 victory against Glacier. Bowler and Eaton each hit two-run homers against Glacier, and Eaton’s sixth inning dinger essentially sealed the win.
But early mistakes proved costly against CMR. After Belgrade scored a pair of runs in the top of the first, the Rustlers countered with four in the bottom half.
The Panthers committed errors on their first two defensive plays of the game, which led to a pair of unearned runs, and then CMR manufactured two more to take a 4-2 lead.
“We knew they were going to hit the ball. They’re a great team, a really good hitting team,” said Roberts. “We just kind of played on our heels a little bit in that first inning, but we adjusted after that. We played a solid game after that.”
Belgrade trailed 5-3 going into the fifth, but got a much-needed spark from pinch hitter Tara Osler. The freshman hit an RBI-triple to drive in Eaton.
Bowler, who had hit a solo home run in the fourth, doubled to knock in pinch runner Abi Maddock to tie the game at 5-5. Then Bowler scored on a ground out by Randi Widdicombe.
But CMR tied the game at 6-6 in the bottom half of the frame and then answered a run by the Panthers in the sixth (Abbie Morin scored on a passed ball) with two more.
The Panthers (18-8) got a base runner via an error in the seventh with one out, but CMR pitcher Brie Ginnaty recorded a strike out and then induced a ground out to end the game.
“I told the girls to go from a tough loss kind of late last night (against Helena Capital) and show up this morning and win two games, and show up to the third against a really solid team and battle like that — they could have rolled over at anytime today and they didn’t do that,” said Roberts. “We have a lot of confidence coming back next year. We’re a relatively young team and I’m proud of these girls.”
Bowler finished the day going 5 of 10 from the plate with a pair of home runs and five RBIs, while Eaton was 5 for 12 with a home run, a double and five RBIs.
“Tycelee and Arin hit the ball really well this tournament and it was fun to watch them,” said Roberts.
Belgrade 13, Butte 1
Belgrade 320 104 3 - 13 12 1
Butte 100 000 0 - 1 7 6
Tayler Thomas, Ella Seaman (4), Olivia Mills (6) and Shaylis Osler. Ashlinn Mullaney, Rian Ferriter (6) and G Ferriter.
BELGRADE (17-7) – Thomas 2-4, Arin Eaton 2-4, Khloey Robinson 1-4 (2B), Osler 2-3, Tycelee Bowler 0-3, Brooklyn Ragland 2-4 (2B), Randi Widdicombe 1-3, Abi Maddock 0-1, Seaman 0-3, Mills 0-1, Abbie Morin 2-4.
BUTTE (9-15) – Kodie Hoagland 1-3, Mullaney 0-4, R. Ferreriter 1-3, Kamber Leary 0-3, DAcelyn Lafond 2-3, Bryn Godbout 1-2, Joscelyn Cleveland 0-1, Madisyn Swanson 1-1, Gracie Ferriter 0-2, Cami Kautzman 0-1, Brityn Stewart 0-1, Maddi Jonart 1-2.
Belgrade 7, Glacier 1
Glacier 000 100 0 - 1 5 2
Belgrade 400 102 X - 7 11 0
Ella Farrell, Alli Kernan (1) and Brooklyn Imperato. Arin Eaton, Tayler Thomas (5) and Khloey Robinson.
GLACIER (12-10) – Imperato 0-3, Sammie Labrulm 2-3, Emma Cooke 1-3, Kenadie Goudette 0-3, Paishance Haller 0-3, Farrell 2-3, Zoey Allen 0-3, Teagan Powell 0-3, Kernan 0-2.
BELGRADE (18-7) – Thomas 3-3, Eaton 1-4 (HR), Robinson 2-3, Shaylis Osler 2-4, Tycelee Bowler 2-3 (HR), Brooklyn Ragland 0-2, Randi Widdicombe 0-2, Ella Seaman 0-2, Abbie Morin 1-3.
Great Falls CMR 8, Belgrade 7
Belgrade 200 131 0 - 7 14 2
CMR 400 112 x - 8 11 2
Arin Eaton and Khloey Robinson. Brie Ginnaty and Sarah Faulk.
BELGRADE (18-8) – Tayler Thomas 1-4, Eaton 2-4 (2B), Robinson 2-3, Shaylis Osler 0-1, Abi Maddock 0-2, Tara Osler 1-1, Tycelee Bowler 3-4 (HR), Brooklyn Ragland 3-4 (2B), Randi Widdicombe 0-4, Ella Seaman 0-4, Abbie Morin 2-3.
GREAT FALLS CMR (15-7-1) – Faulk 2-3, Jaclyn Kleinsasser 1-4, Lauren Lindseth 2-4, Ginnaty 0-3, Maddy Hermiller 1-1, Tori Lapierre 2-4 (2B), Madeline Hamma 2-3 (2B), Jenna Etcheberry 1-3, Brooke Powers 0-2, Kadence Taylor 0-3.