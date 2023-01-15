...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches at
lower elevations, and 4 to 6 inches in the mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Belgrade’s Daniel Marinko, left, and Taylor Tvedt, right, battle Great Falls’s Scott Klinker (13) for a rebound Saturday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Although Belgrade trailed by as many as 17 points in the second half, the team never quit Saturday in a league game in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
The Panthers rallied to tie the contest in the fourth quarter, but eventually lost to Great Falls 61-56 in an Eastern AA clash. Still, head coach Luke Powers was pleased with the way his team fought back.
“It's fun to watch us improve each game and become a better basketball team,” he said. “The kids are continuing to mature and learn what it takes to compete.”
Belgrade (1-7, 0-4 Eastern AA) scored the first point of the game on a free throw by Tre’Vion Randle. Then the Bison controlled the rest of the first half en route to taking a 40-29 lead.
The Panthers had a tough time containing Evan Brown, Keaton Stuckman, and Gatlin Sutherland, who combined for 28 first half points.
But Belgrade outscored the Bison 13-6 in the third quarter led by the effort of Randle. The senior guard scored seven points in the frame (while Taylor Tvedt buried a pair of 3’s) en route to scoring a team-high 15 points before fouling early in the fourth.
Tvedt added another 3 in the final frame, and Braden Clyde and Kade Schlauch each scored four points, as the Panthers rallied to tie the game before Great Falls bounced back to close out the win.
“Tre Randle was an absolute force on the floor prior to fouling out,” said Powers. “We trailed at one point by 17 and came all the way back to tie it. That come back was largely due to both his and Braden Clyde's energy, coupled with Taylor Tvedt's hot hand in the second half.”
Tvedt finished with 14 points, including four 3’s, while Rylan McCollim and Clyde each had 11. The Bison were led by Brown, who scored 15 points.
“Proud of the kids,” said Powers. “But we still need to turn our improvement into victories so that we're seeded well with an opportunity to sneak into the state tournament.”
Belgrade returns to action Tuesday at Billings Senior.
Great Falls 61, Belgrade 56
Great Falls 22 19 6 14 - 61
Belgrade 13 16 13 14 - 56
GREAT FALLS (4-4) - Ashton Platt 3 2-2 9, Noah Banderab 0 0-0 0, Scott Klinker 2 2-6 6, Evan Brown 5 4-6 15, Gatlin Sutherland 6 0-3 13, Cooper Collins 3 0-0 7, Keaton Stuckman 5 1-2 11, Mason Kralj 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 9-19 61.