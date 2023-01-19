Belgrade seniors Khloey Robinson and Lily Bolin recently signed letters of intent to play softball at Miles Community College. The duo helped the Panthers place in the top six at the state Class AA tournament a year ago, and plan to be roommates in Miles City.
Both took a similar path en route to continuing their playing career, first visiting Dawson Community College in Glendive before choosing Miles Community College.
“Originally I wasn’t completely sure if I wanted to play softball and then I visited Dawson and Miles, and I like Dawson,” said Robinson. “But then once I went to Miles I just felt like it was home, and they were just all so welcoming.
“They told me when I visited that they were going to offer me. I think it was like two days after they sent me an offer.”
Bolin noted a similar experience.
“I visited Dawson first and then I visited Miles like two weeks after that and I just fell in love,” she said. “I really like the family aspect that Miles City had and it helped knowing a couple of the girls that were there. I felt really included and welcomed the second I stepped foot on campus.”
Three former Belgrade players are current members of the Pioneers program — Arin Eaton, Abi Maddock, and Liz Ybarra. The trio helped the program win the 2021 State AA championship.
Both Robinson and Bolin noted that already knowing players on the team factored into their decision. And, Miles Community College, which is beginning just its third full season, is a highly successful program.
However, the Pioneers do have a new coach in 2023 after Shawna Juarez resigned to take over the reins at Carroll College in Helena. Assistant coach Erica Dick was promoted to head coach.
Juarez posted a 57-40-1 record at the helm and guided the team to consecutive Region XIII championships and a berth in the North Plains District Championship series. She was also named the Region XIII Coach of the Year in 2021 and 2022.
“I was a little worried (about the coaching change) because I started off talking to the old coach and then she went to Carroll. So I was like, ‘Okay, there goes my ties,’” Robinson, who has been recruited as a catcher and outfielder, said. “And then I met this new coach and I actually kind of liked her.”
In addition to playing for a strong program, Robinson and Bolin also noted the atmosphere in Miles City.
“I liked kind of the small town feel,” Bolin, who plays first base, said. “I was kind of intimidated by going to a big school. Obviously first time away from home.”
Robinson was Belgrade’s starting catcher as a junior and batted .392 with a .471 on base percentage. She had 29 hits with 22 RBI’s in 74 plate appearances, and scored 21 runs.
"We have had a long line of great catchers go through our program, and Khloey Robinson has stepped up and is now carrying that torch,” Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts said. “Last season she had a tall task in filling those shoes, but did so in a big way. Her toughness and grit shines behind the plate really sets a hard-nosed tone for our program.”
Bolin was primarily a JV player last year, but is expected to have a larger role with the varsity this spring. She had 20 hits, including a home run, and knocked in 14 runs while batting .392 in 2022.
"Lily has been an outstanding role model in our program, and has led by example on the field, in the weight room, and in the classroom,” said Roberts. “She is somebody that her teammates respect and look up to. She is unselfish, hard working, and an incredible teammate. Lily has a high softball IQ and great feel for the game, and her heightened awareness on the field boosts the play of everyone around her.”
Belgrade won three consecutive state Class A titles from 2017-19 — the 2020 season was canceled due to Covid — and then again in 2021 after moving up to AA. But the Panthers finished 3-2 at state last year and failed to finish in the top four.
The goal, Bolin and Robinson said, is to contend for another state championship this season.
“No one likes losing and our program’s not used to losing, so it kind of kicked us into high gear for this year,” Bolin said.
While Robinson is unsure as to what she’ll study, Bolin plans to pursue a degree in business. Both noted it’s a relief to have their future already in place.
“Khlo-Rob is an embodiment of our ‘We Not Me’ culture, and her value to the program extends way beyond the foul lines. We are very proud of her for earning the opportunity to continue playing softball at the next level and we know that she is going to make Panther softball proud at MCC,” said Roberts. “We are very fortunate to have girls like Lily in our program who personify what Belgrade Panther softball is all about, and we are very proud of all her hard work to earn the opportunity to play collegiately at Miles next year.”