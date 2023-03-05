Entering the Eastern AA Divisional as the No. 7 seed, Belgrade nearly upset No. 2 Billings West in a first round game Thursday. But four late turnovers proved costly as the upset bid was thwarted.
Led by three players who scored 16 points, Billings West held on for a 59-51 victory. Then Belgrade’s season came to an end Friday with 68-49 defeat to Great Falls CMR at Great Falls High School.
Thursday, the Panthers got within 52-51 with on a bucket by Rylan McCollim with 1:58 remaining but failed to score again. Twice Belgrade had possession with an opportunity to take the lead but committed a turnover.
Billings West finally extended its lead to 54-51 with 44 seconds remaining and then immediately stretched it to five, 56-51, after Belgrade (3-17) committed another turnover with 40 seconds to go. The Golden Bears, who went on to beat No. 1 Bozeman 54-48 in the championship game, closed out the game with three free throws, including two on a technical foul.
AJ Moser, Billy Carlson and Cash Rice each scored 16 points for Billings West, while Tre’Vion Randle had 16 for the Panthers.
Friday, Belgrade led Rustlers 14-13 after the first quarter, but was outscored 40-21 between the second and third quarters.
Kade Schlauch scored a game-high 26 for the Panthers, while Randle had 12.
Great Falls CMR had three players in double figures with Hunter McMann and River Wasson each tallying 15, and Trigg Mapes finishing with 14.