Belgrade Panthers

Entering the Eastern AA Divisional as the No. 7 seed, Belgrade nearly upset No. 2 Billings West in a first round game Thursday. But four late turnovers proved costly as the upset bid was thwarted.

Led by three players who scored 16 points, Billings West held on for a 59-51 victory. Then Belgrade’s season came to an end Friday with 68-49 defeat to Great Falls CMR at Great Falls High School.

Tags

