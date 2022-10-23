Panthers

Belgrade’s football team played a competitive first half Thursday in its regular season finale. But Billings Senior pulled away in the second half to eliminate the Panthers from the postseason picture.

Despite having won just one game heading into the contest, the Panthers still had an outside shot of making the Class AA playoffs as the No. 6 seed from the Eastern AA. For that to happen, Belgrade had to beat the Broncs, but was outscored 26-6 in the second half en route to a 40-13 defeat.

