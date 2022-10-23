THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of
the Helena Police Department for Kathryn June Ulrich.
Kathryn left a group home in Helena on October 22nd 2022 on foot.
She has diagnosed mental health issues and requires medication.
Due to her mental health issues and the adverse weather, there is
concern for Kathryn's safety.
Kathryn is a 27 year old white female, with hazel eyes and brown
hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She was
last seen wearing black pants, a black winter jacket, black ranch
style boots, a white or cream beanie hat, and she was carrying a
brown or leather duffel bag. She has a tattoo reading the word
June and a burn scar on her left wrist. She also has a tattoo of
vines on her right wrist, a tattoo of a woman's face on her thigh,
and she has pierced ears.
If you have any information about Kathryn, please call the Helena
Police Department at (406) 447-8461, or dial 9 1 1.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and southwest
Montana.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on
young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local
Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Belgrade’s football team played a competitive first half Thursday in its regular season finale. But Billings Senior pulled away in the second half to eliminate the Panthers from the postseason picture.
Despite having won just one game heading into the contest, the Panthers still had an outside shot of making the Class AA playoffs as the No. 6 seed from the Eastern AA. For that to happen, Belgrade had to beat the Broncs, but was outscored 26-6 in the second half en route to a 40-13 defeat.
“We were hoping to keep playoff hopes alive, but couldn't put together our best game,” Belgrade head coach Steven Hunter said. “The Broncs have some good size and strength up front on both offense and defense, which gave us fits all game.”
Belgrade (1-8, 1-6 Eastern AA) scored first when Kyle Hibl returned a first quarter fumble for an 85-yard touchdown. But the Broncs took a 14-7 into halftime when Kaden Mayhood caught a 6-yard TD pass from Peyton Oakley, and then Oakley scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, Oakley connected with Trystin Chapel for a 58-yard touchdown, and then he scored on another 7-yard run to make it 28-7.
The Broncs (3-6, 3-4 Eastern AA) stretched the lead to 33 in the fourth quarter, which included a 1-yard run by Jalen Rosas.
Belgrade capped the scoring when Diego Casas threw a 54-yard touchdown pass late in the game.
“We've performed better, but our guys were still playing hard to the very end,” said Hunter. “It’s always tough to see our seniors play their last game, but also rewarding to know we've had a lot young players get some great experience that they will need to be competitive next fall.”