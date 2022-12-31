Tayler Thomas

Senior Tayler Thomas earned All-State honors a year ago in helping Belgrade reach the State AA tournament.

 Dan Chesnet

Tayler Thomas was exploring several options to continue her softball career at the collegiate level. The Belgrade senior received offers from schools in Arizona, Texas, Washington and Montana.

But it was following one of those recruiting trips to Columbia Basin College (in Pasco, Wash.) when Thomas wanted to check out another school on the drive home. It was a program — North Idaho College — that wasn’t on her radar, but immediately felt like home.

Tayler Thomas

Tayler Thomas had a 3.59 ERA and finished with a 5-2 record in the circle a year ago for Belgrade.

