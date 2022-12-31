Tayler Thomas was exploring several options to continue her softball career at the collegiate level. The Belgrade senior received offers from schools in Arizona, Texas, Washington and Montana.
But it was following one of those recruiting trips to Columbia Basin College (in Pasco, Wash.) when Thomas wanted to check out another school on the drive home. It was a program — North Idaho College — that wasn’t on her radar, but immediately felt like home.
“I didn’t even get recruited by Idaho. My dad and I actually stopped there on the way back from my visit in Washington,” Thomas explained. “We just walked around the campus and I just really loved it. I contacted the coach and we set up a visit, and she loved me, and I just kind of knew that’s where I wanted to go.”
Thomas returned to the school, which is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, met with the coaching staff, scrimmaged with the team, and then made a verbal commitment to play for the Cardinal after Thanksgiving. She’ll officially sign with the program in February.
“I knew I had until like spring to decide,” Thomas said of her decision. “But I’m really thankful I decided before this season just so that I could get more prepared and focused on the little things I need to do to benefit the team in Idaho.”
Thomas is a standout pitcher and infielder, who helped Belgrade win the State AA championship in 2021 and finish in the top six this past season. She earned All-State honors as a junior after leading the team in batting average (.527), slugging percentage (.846) on base percentage (.609), hits, (48) home runs (6), stolen bases (6), and runs scored (49). In the circle she had a 3.59 ERA and finished with a 5-2 record.
“I can't say enough about Tayler Thomas and what she has brought to our program,” Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts said. “She is the definition of a complete, five-tool softball player, and it's been such a luxury to have that unique versatility in our lineup. We can put her at any position on the field and she'll play it at an all-state caliber.”
Thomas said she’s been recruited as a pitcher, shortstop and utility by North Idaho College head coach Shay Fuson.
“I’m not sure exactly where I’m going to end up,” said Thomas. “But she did say that she’s hoping I can break the roster my freshman year and make an impact with the team and help them do good. I’ll do whatever they want. I’m hoping I can be good offensively for them.”
Roberts noted that Thomas is an unselfish player who puts the team first rather than seeking individual accolade.
“Tayler is a tremendous teammate and role model,” he said. “Her selflessness, attitude, coach-ability, and work ethic are contagious and elevate everybody around her. Not to mention she's about as tough as they come. I'm very proud of Tayler and everything she represents for our program. NIC is lucky to sign her.”
While Thomas is certainly looking ahead to college, she and her teammates also have some unfinished business this spring. After winning four consecutive state titles — three in Class A from 2017-19 and then again in AA in 2021, remember the 2020 season was canceled due to Covid — Belgrade failed to place in the top four this past season.
The Panthers’ bid for a fifth straight title was halted by Great Falls CMR in a loser-out game at state. While the team finished 3-2 at the tournament to cap an 18-8 campaign, not reaching the championship game didn’t sit well with Thomas.
“It’s motivated me a lot,” she said. “I still think about that game (against CMR), I’m still upset about it. But I think this year will be good. I’m really excited; I think this year we have a chance at doing well at state.”
Thomas was focused on improving in the offseason, playing a competitive club season on the West Coast over the summer. Then she opted out of playing volleyball this past fall to join another program in Colorado.
“They’ve helped me on little things that I didn’t even know that I could do,” Thomas said. “They helped me just know my potential and give me a lot of confidence, so I’m very glad I did that.”
With open gyms beginning in late January, Thomas’ excitement is growing as the season approaches. And, she’s been working out with cousin Kenna Thomas, a 2021 graduate of Belgrade who now plays at Carroll College, over the holiday break.
“I can not wait,” Thomas said. “Kenna and I literally we’ve been throwing in her driveway and hitting every night.”