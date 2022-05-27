MISSOULA — It took everything Coulter Thorn had Thursday morning to rally for a first round victory at the State AA tennis tournament. The senior played an exhausting three-hour match, and with little time to recover, lost in the quarterfinals.
Thorn’s season came to an end later in the day when he lost a loser-out match — his third match of the day — in straight sets. Still, he accomplished his goal, which was to win at least one match at state.
“I think the season was great,” Thorn, who plans to attend Weber State and study business administration in the fall, said. “People were great, matches went well.”
After dropping the first set 6-2 to Missoula Hellgate’s Oliver Hanson in the first round match, Thorn came back to win the second in a tiebreaker, 7-6(2), and then the third, 7-5.
“I lost the first set and regained the ability to just win. I was like, ‘Yeah, I at least want to win one match for state,’” he said. “I picked it up and found out his technique was just slicing it back, so I just took advantage of that and went to the net every time and beat him there.”
There was little time to celebrate the victory as Thorn was allowed a short lunch break before returning to the court. Then he lost in the quarterfinals to Great Falls CMR’s Luca Alvisi 6-1, 6-0. Alvisi won his first round match in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.
“I think I just played really hard the first one,” said Thorn. “I’m not going to say he had an easy one the first round, but it didn’t take too much out of him as it did out of me.”
Thorn dropped into the consolation quarterfinals where he lost to Glacier’s Will Rudbach 6-2, 6-2. By the end of the match he’d spent about six hours competing under an unseasonably hot and sunny day at Playfair Park.
“Definitely the three hours on court, the hottest day we’ve played tennis this year, and then getting a quick lunch break and going back on the court was tough,” Belgrade head coach Annie Murphy said. “Playing that many matches in a day is really hard.”
No athlete trains to play that many matches and games in a day, Murphy added, and it’s rare to play full third set during a regular season match. Thus, the odds were stacked against Thorn after the grueling opening match.
“It’s a (tournament) max of three matches a day and he did that, and it’s really hard on your body,” said Murphy. “The consolation side of the bracket is set up to get you out.”
Thorn, who was the only Belgrade athlete who competed in the tournament, scored two team points with his victory.
Bella Anderson qualified for state on the girls' side, but withdrew before the tournament began due to a herniated disc in her back. The senior placed third at state a year ago, but her back pain worsened throughout this season to the point that Anderson was forced with withdraw after the first set of the divisional championship match.
It was a gut-wrenching finish for Anderson, who became the first singles player in program history to place at state last year.
“She’s been a fantastic leader on the team helping kind of with our rigor. She brings a competitive nature that is really encouraging to other players helping them get better,” said Murphy. “It was pretty disappointing, obviously, she didn’t get to play her senior year, but still an accomplishment to get to state. And shocking with the amount of back pain she’s in.”