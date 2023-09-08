Golf Ball

Lilia Troxel and Lelia Mamangun finished in a three-way tie for sixth place Friday to cap the two-day Helena Invitational. The Belgrade duo each finished with a score of 186.

The tournament began Thursday at Green Meadow Golf Course and concluded at Bill Roberts Golf Course. Troxel had rounds of 92 and 94, while Mamangun carded scores of 96 and 90.

