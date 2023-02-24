Four years ago Olivia Wegner stepped onto the court in the Belgrade Special Events Center as a confident freshman and made in immediate impact. Not only did the defensive specialist earn varsity playing time but she had become a starter by the end of the season.
In the fall Wegner will return to freshman status but this time it will be at Whatcom Community College in Bellingham, Wash. The Belgrade senior visited the school this past weekend, and within 10 minutes after the recruiting trip was complete Wegner informed the coaching staff of her verbal commitment to play for the Orca.
“I decided to go there cause I had a few other offers going but that was my best offer money-wise at that point,” Wegner said. “And they told me I’d have playing time right away; if I earn the spot I could libero even. So that’s super exciting.”
Wegner has been a standout libero during her career and helped Belgrade come within one victory of reaching the state Class AA tournament this past season during a 15-12 campaign. She led the state in digs per set (5.98) en route to earning 2nd Team All-State and 2nd Team All-Conference honors.
While Wegner noted older sister Jaiden Blakely, who helped Belgrade reach a pair of state championship matches as a setter before the school moved to AA in 2019, was a huge role model, she also credited former All-State libero Taylor Christensen for guidance.
“The whole reason I wanted to be a libero was because of her. And she was actually my big my freshman year,” Wegner explained. “Since she didn’t get to play that year, her senior year, she told me she loved watching me because I was a lot like her. And she’d just been my influence ever since. Every single year she still gives me advice.”
Christensen, who currently plays for the University of Providence in Great Falls, did not get to play her senior year due to torn ACL. She had helped the Panthers reach the State A championship match in 2017 and 2018.
Wegner said that watching her “big sister” have to sit out the season was tough, and from that point on she’s made sure not take her playing time for granted.
“She kind of had the same high school experience as me as being varsity for four years,” Wegner said. “You still have something to work for because it could be lost so fast. So that’s why every year I put a hundred percent into every practice and every game. I definitely learned that from her because it was hard to watch her not be able to play.”
Wegner was nearly reunited with Christensen at Providence. It was one of several programs that had shown interest in the Belgrade standout, along with Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Miles Community College (Miles City) and Williston State in North Dakota.
“When I got to go down to Providence I was really hoping to play with her again because I just love her,” said Wegner.
But the coaching staff at Whatcom Community College reached out to Wegner via social media and that led to a campus visit. She toured the school with the head coach an assistant and two players, and Wegner knew right away it was the perfect fit.
“The campus is beautiful and brand new,” she said. “Like 2020 is a bunch of new buildings (were built) and the student housing is super nice. And it’s like bigger than some of the four years schools I visited at home, so it’s big but it’s close together. It’s not a super spread out campus but it’s still nice and big. I loved it there.”
Although Wegner had the misfortune of becoming a freshman at Belgrade when the school made the leap to AA, she credited the coaching staff and teammates for helping her improve. And, after a rough start in the state’s highest classification, the program has steadily improved from a 2-win season when she was a sophomore to a winning record this past season.
“It’s definitely been a learning experience because I started volleyball just two years before high school, so this program is what made me a good volleyball player,” she said. “Even though we didn’t win a bunch of games I still think we have a really good program. You can see how much we’ve grown, especially this last year, we kept gaining more wins all four years and that just shows you that it’s a growing program.”
Wegner joins a program that competes in the North Region of the Northwest Athletic Conference. The Orca finished with a 17-8 (6-6 NWAC) record this past fall.
Once her two years are complete, Wegner hopes to continue playing volleyball. And, that could lead her back to Montana.
“The Griz (University of Montana) actually reached out to me and said they don’t have room for me right now, but they’ll keep in touch,” she said. “So that’s a big goal of mine is to come back and maybe play for like the Griz. That’s my goal.”
For now, Wegner is focused on finishing up a basketball season as Belgrade’s starting point guard. She leads the team with 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game as the Panthers prepare for next week’s divisional tournament.
Wegner, who plans to study psychology and sociology in college, is also thinking about adding a new sport in the spring — track and field.
“I think I just might do it for my senior year, and everyone wants me to do it too, so I think I’m probably just going to end up doing it,” she said.