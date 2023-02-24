Olivia Wegner

Senior libero Olivia Wegner earned 2nd team All-State honors this past season for Belgrade after leading the team in digs per set.

 Dan Chesnet

Four years ago Olivia Wegner stepped onto the court in the Belgrade Special Events Center as a confident freshman and made in immediate impact. Not only did the defensive specialist earn varsity playing time but she had become a starter by the end of the season.

In the fall Wegner will return to freshman status but this time it will be at Whatcom Community College in Bellingham, Wash. The Belgrade senior visited the school this past weekend, and within 10 minutes after the recruiting trip was complete Wegner informed the coaching staff of her verbal commitment to play for the Orca.

Olivia Wegner

Senior libero Olivia Wegner was a four-year starter for Belgrade and helped the team post a winning record in 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you