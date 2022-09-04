Belgrade scored a pair of second half goals Saturday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Great Falls in an Eastern AA match.

The Bison took a 2-0 lead into halftime and then answered each of Belgrade’s goals en route to posting a 6-2 victory at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex.

Abbie Morin

Belgrade senior Abbie Morin kicks the ball past Great Falls keeper Isabella Pachek en route to scoring a goal Saturday.

