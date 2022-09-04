...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116 AND 118...
* AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National
Forest and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena
National Forest.
* TEMPERATURES...90 to 95.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.
Belgrade’s Bekah Vidmar, left, plays the ball off a high bounce in front of Great Falls’ Emma Pachek Saturday.
Belgrade scored a pair of second half goals Saturday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Great Falls in an Eastern AA match.
The Bison took a 2-0 lead into halftime and then answered each of Belgrade’s goals en route to posting a 6-2 victory at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex.
Emma Kirkhart scored a hat trick for Great Falls, including two goals on corner kicks, while Sydney Graf had two. Miscommunication and breakdowns defensively by Belgrade contributed to most of the goals.
“I’ve been trying different combinations in the back, so some of that’s on me,” first-year Panthers head coach Todd Randall said. “But (we’re) working with their communicating and then playing off each other, we’ll get it.”
While the defense struggled at times, the offense had its best match thus far. Abbie Morin scored her first goal of the season in the 50th minute to trim the deficit to 3-1, and then Maggie Lappe scored in the 57th to draw Belgrade within 4-2.
Those two goals elicited some much needed excitement and confidence for the team after being shut out in two of their previous three matches.
“I could see it on the sideline, I could see it in the players, that excites them for sure,” said Randall. “And I know now it’s, ‘we want more, we want more.’”
Great Falls answered Morin's goal six minutes later on a strike by Emma Pachek. The junior then scored in the 69th minute to stretch the lead to 5-2.
While Belgrade was outshot 31-7 in the contest, Randall liked what he saw at times and sophomore keeper Laryssa Matter made several key saves.
“I definitely liked it when we were connecting with passes and stuff,” Randall said. “We were really moving the ball up and we obviously created the most chances we’ve had (this season). We got two goals and I was really happy with that and that aspect of it.”
Belgrade (0-4-0) is back in action Sept. 8 at Billings Senior.