Seconds after sprinting back on defense to deflect a shot away from the goal, Anne Cheney was whistled for a foul in the box. It set up a defining moment for Belgrade Tuesday afternoon in the 52nd minute.
Keeper Mackenzie Turner made the save on the ensuing penalty kick by Great Falls’ Mattiah Murrillo, and in the process gave the Panthers a much-needed burst of momentum.
Less than five minutes later Belgrade was celebrating at the other end following a goal by Maggie Lappe to break a scoreless tie. Then Grace Garvert added a goal in the 71st minute to secure a 2-0 Eastern AA victory against the Bison.
“More than any year, they’re gritty. They’re really willing to fight hard,” Belgrade head coach Carl Bridwell said. “We were a little push back, they kept digging, and that PK save turned the game actually for us. That really brought the momentum up.”
Turner finished with 13 saves, including a handful of one-on-ones. The last of those came in the 69th minute when she turned away a shot by Sydney Graf.
Bridwell said he has the utmost confidence in Turner, who has yet to allow a goal through two matches this season. And, the defense has posted back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 2019.
“I think the thing is, even with a three-back system and the blend of youth and experience that we have back there, knowing that Mack is communicating and marshaling that is just (great). When it does get through I honestly don’t look that much. I know usually it’s not going to go in,” said Bridwell. “That might be naïve by me, but it’s a good feeling to have right now. For her, her senior year to kind of do that, it’s a great feeling for her I bet.”
Offensively, Belgrade remained a threat throughout the contest and team’s overall fitness has improved from a year ago. That was a focal point for Bridwell during fall camp.
“We have a little bit more depth. But we really put in the running, the hard running in those early mornings, and near the end of the game you can kind of just see we kept grinding. They kept finding the space, kept making the run in the corners,” said Bridwell. “This is the best team play I’ve had in three years.”
Belgrade (2-0-0) is back in action Thursday hosting Billings West.
Belgrade boys draw with Bison 1-1
Just as it appeared Belgrade would hang on for an Eastern AA victory Tuesday, Great Falls spoiled the celebration with a late score.
Conrad Schruth scored an unassisted goal in the 76th minute as the Bison salvaged a 1-1 draw. It was a disappointing finish for Belgrade, which had controlled the contest from the outset.
“We outshot our opponent 34-9 and we missed the PK’s, which is self defeating a little bit. We had the run of play, we had a dominant attack,” Panthers head coach Dr. Robert Lemley said. “I was pretty proud of the level of soccer that was played out there. But soccer’s a cruel sport and all it takes is one little mistake, and letting down the guard for a little bit, and the tides can turn on a dime. That’s what happen to us tonight in the last minute unfortunately.”
The Panthers twice had opportunities to stretch the lead to two goals midway through the second half. Will Mauritsen missed high on the first penalty kick, but Belgrade was awarded another after Bison keeper Andrew Schoenen left the line early. Then the sophomore made a diving save on Noah Russell to prevent the second.
Belgrade (1-0-1) had taken a 1-0 lead into halftime on a late goal by Wilson Goodhue. But it was the only shot that managed to get the better Schoenen on the day.
“The boys played tonight with a lot of heart and soul. They wanted the game,” said Dr. Lemley. “We’ll put this behind and we look forward to the next one on Thursday.”
Belgrade returns to action Thursday hosting Billings West.