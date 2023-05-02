Prior to Monday’s game at Medina Field, Belgrade honored its seven seniors. The emotions of senior-parent day might have contributed to what followed in a non-conference game against Frenchtown.

The Panthers never got anything going offensively but managed to score the game’s lone run in the bottom of the third for a 1-0 victory. There were just two hits in the contest and Collin Delph once again shined on the mound for Belgrade.

Collin Delph

Senior Collin Delph delivers a pitch for Belgrade on Monday against Frenchtown at Medina Field.

