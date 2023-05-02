Prior to Monday’s game at Medina Field, Belgrade honored its seven seniors. The emotions of senior-parent day might have contributed to what followed in a non-conference game against Frenchtown.
The Panthers never got anything going offensively but managed to score the game’s lone run in the bottom of the third for a 1-0 victory. There were just two hits in the contest and Collin Delph once again shined on the mound for Belgrade.
“He’s just phenomenal. Every single time that we run him out there we expect to him to do what he did tonight and just have a crazy pace and really shutdown a lineup like he did tonight,” Panthers head coach Joel Barnett said. “Thank goodness for him because he really kept us in the game because our plate approach was terrible, and we were pretty bad on the bases.”
Belgrade, which remained unbeaten at 8-0, scored the only run with two outs. Sawyer Olson was hit by a pitch and then Diego Casas doubled to right on the next at-bat, and Olson scored from third on an error to cap the play.
Outside of that quick sequence, the Panthers were held in check by Frenchtown pitcher Noah Gibbs. He allowed just one hit and struck out three in a complete game effort.
“I think we got picked off twice and we didn’t even attempt a stolen base,” said Barnett. “That’s just not how we play the game and so I know they’re going to fix it; we’re going to fix it as a coaching staff. We have one practice tomorrow and then we play the rest of the week. So, we just have to be better than that.”
Gibbs had the lone hit for the Broncs, who had just three other base runners on two walks and an error. No one advanced past first base, however, as Delph allowed just one hit and struck out 10 en route to his fourth win of the season.
Belgrade was limited to just four base runners with Jayden Jacksha and Gideon Green reaching after being hit by a pitch and drawing a walk, respectively.
“I don’t know if the crowd, a big crowd for senior night and all those jitters kind of carried over in the game, but that’s not who we are,” said Barnett. “We just had that talk and I trust this team to be able to execute going into Wednesday.”
Belgrade hosts Columbus and Butte Central in a conference games on Wednesday and Thursday, and then travels to Sidney over the weekend for a pair of games.
Prior to Monday’s game, the Panthers picked up another non-conference win Saturday in Dillon. They scored three runs in the first en route to a 10-3 victory.
Gage Banks scattered four hits and struck out three as the starter on the mound, while Jacksha allowed just one hit and struck out six in relief.
“Our plate approach was great against Dillon,” said Barnett. “I think that we had really good AB’s against their arm and Gage Banks threw just fine. But then Jayden Jacksha came in for those last few innings and shut the door. He had six strike outs. He has a really good arm for us and that was his first outing of the year.”
Belgrade’s offense tallied 14 hits and Cameron Ueland, who started in the outfield for the first time this season, was 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs.
“He made a ridiculous play (in the outfield),” said Barnett. “He looked really good out there.”
Belgrade 10, Dillon 3
Belgrade 310 204 0 - 10 14 0
Dillon 000 200 1 - 3 5 2
Gage Banks, Jayden Jacksha (5) and Diego Casas. S Tackett, C Hartman (7) and J Hughes.