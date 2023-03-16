Erin Nolte

Erin Nolte has resigned as head coach of the girls basketball team at Belgrade following four years at the helm.

 Dan Chesnet

Belgrade is in search of a new head girls basketball coach following the resignation of Erin Nolte, who had been at the helm since the school joined Class AA four years ago.

Nolte submitted her resignation March 10, and according to Belgrade Activities Director Toby Robinson the search for a replacement has already commenced.

Tags

Recommended for you