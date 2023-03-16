Belgrade is in search of a new head girls basketball coach following the resignation of Erin Nolte, who had been at the helm since the school joined Class AA four years ago.
Nolte submitted her resignation March 10, and according to Belgrade Activities Director Toby Robinson the search for a replacement has already commenced.
“The job is posted, and I’d like to by the end of April hopefully be doing some interviews for that,” he said. “We need to get it going, we really need to focus on the youth of this town and getting them involved. We need a new spark. We just need to go in a new direction. Those kids deserve to be excited about the next season.”
Nolte had the difficult task of guiding the Panthers into AA beginning with the 2019-20 campaign. Belgrade went from being the largest A school to the smallest AA, and many of the programs have struggled against the higher level of competition.
“She took on probably the most daunting task, which is first year of double A and trying to survive in that with all of the unknown variables,” said Robinson. “We didn’t know these teams, we weren’t familiar with them, we weren’t familiar with their coach’s playing styles. We were just like the odd ball coming into the new league.”
Belgrade won just one game in each of its first two years in AA but saw some gains in year three. The Panthers won four games, including a victory at the divisional tournament.
But Belgrade finished with a 2-17 record this past season, and Nolte’s teams were just 8-67 under her direction.
“We just need to compete better and that’s the direction we want to head to is let’s compete,” said Robinson.
Nolte, reached via text, is grateful for the time she spent as head coach.
“I have truly loved being the head girls basketball coach at Belgrade High. I have greatly valued all the relationships with all the girls and my assistant coaches. I wish that I could have brought more success to our program, but it's time for new beginnings for me,” she said. “To all the girls, I will still be close always watching and cheering you on, and I wish the program the very best of luck and will always be a proud Belgrade Panther.”
Robinson said the goal moving forward is to retain current players and grow the program.
“I don’t want to lose these kids. I don’t want them to say, ‘Ah basketball is not fun because we’re not winning,’” he said. “I think this is a good time to start over again and try to head in a new direction with excitement.”
Ideally, Robinson would like to hire a coach who is also a teacher at the school. But, he noted the search will be wide open.
“I’m looking for the absolute best candidate,” Robinson said. “It is hard because Erin is a teacher on staff and I believe that teachers and coaches are becoming a dying breed. It is really nice to be able to have that connection with the kids at the school with her, so that is a really important aspect that we’re going to miss of Erin.”