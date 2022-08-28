Belgrade’s season-opening game against Bozeman was delayed quite a bit Thursday.
A rain and lightning storm during the preceding boys match interrupted that contest for about an hour and a half, so the girls didn’t take the field until almost 8 p.m.
Hawks senior Ursula Vlases scored 17 seconds into the game off a pass from junior Lauren Barckholtz, setting the tone for what would become a 6-0 win at Bozeman High School.
Bozeman quickly tacked on two more goals to lead 3-0 before 10 minutes had elapsed. Senior Eliza Smith scored unassisted in the sixth minute, and Vlases found sophomore Macey Primrose for a goal in the eighth minute.
Bozeman senior Ellison Merkel scored in the 20th minute following a pass from sophomore Lucy Al-Chokhachy. Vlases later assisted on an Al-Chokhachy goal in the 37th minute, giving the Hawks a 5-0 lead at halftime.
Al-Chokhachy struck again in the 59th minute unassisted to complete the scoring.
In the 61st minute, Belgrade had its best scoring chance as senior Maggie Lappe weaved through the box and shot toward Bozeman’s Karly Jordan in goal. The ball went high, hitting off the crossbar and coming straight down in front of the goal line but never crossed it. Jordan rescued it to keep the shutout intact.
The Hawks managed to keep heavy pressure on Panthers sophomore goalkeeper Laryssa Matter deep into the game. Part of that was due to sophomore Maya Bossenbrook’s many drives down the left side of the field, where she’d launch a ball into the box for awaiting teammates.
Saturday, at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex, Gallatin sophomore Emery Streets scored five goals in Gallatin’s 9-0 win.
Streets and Olivia Collins, the returning Montana Gatorade Player of the Year, displayed how dangerous their pairing can be early on against the Panthers. Both players scored in the fifth minute — Streets off an assist from Madison Campos and Collins off a helper from Tessa Scott.
The players continued to alternate shots, building a big lead. Streets scored on a ball she hit off the post following a pass from Indigo Andresen in the 18th minute. Collins followed with an unassisted goal six minutes later. Natalie Sippos and Grace Emmert assisted on the next two goals, both from Streets in the 27th and 36th minutes, respectively.
And right before halftime, Collins scored off an assist from Sippos and Streets scored off a pass from Auna Flohr.
The Raptors led 8-0 at halftime and received their final goal from Emmert in the 79th minute.
The Panthers team is more inexperienced in comparison to Gallatin’s roster, but Belgrade did find certain ways to challenge its visitors.
“We did create quite a few opportunities of getting the ball down the field when we had a good three, four, five pass connections,” Belgrade head coach Todd Randall said. “That was working. We just have to win possession to create those opportunities.”
But overall, Gallatin’s speed and ball control was too much for Belgrade to contend with.
“The thing that was most difficult was a lot of the youngsters on the team hadn’t played them before, so they weren’t really used to their relentless pressure,” Randall said. “I think that was good in a way. It helps them see what we’re trying to build to. If you see that type of play, that can only help us in the future.”
Bozeman 6, Belgrade 0
Belgrade 0 0 - 0
Bozeman 5 1 - 6
Boz - Ursula Vlases (Lauren Barckholtz)
Boz - Eliza Smith (unassited)
Boz - Macey Primrose (Vlases)
Boz - Ellison Merkel (Lucy Al-Chokhachy)
Boz - Al-Chokhachy (Vlases)
Boz - Al-Chokhachy (unassisted)
Gallatin 9, Belgrade 0
Gallatin 8 1 - 9
Belgrade 0 0 - 0
Gal - Emily Streets (Madison Campos)
Gal - Oliva Collins (Tess Scott)
Gal - Streets (Indigo Andresen)
Gal - Collins (unassisted)
Gal - Streets (Natalie Sippos)
Gal - Streets (Grace Emmert)
Gal - Collins (Sippos)
Gal - Streets (Auna Flohr)
Gal - Emmert (unassisted)
Shots: Gal: 21, Bel 2. CK: Gal 15, Bel 0. Fouls: Gal 1, Bel 1. Saves: Gal 2, Bel 12 (Laryssa Matter, Bekah Vidmar).