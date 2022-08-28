Laryssa Matter

Belgrade keeper Laryssa Matter makes a diving save Saturday against Gallatin at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex.

 Dan Chesnet

Belgrade’s season-opening game against Bozeman was delayed quite a bit Thursday.

A rain and lightning storm during the preceding boys match interrupted that contest for about an hour and a half, so the girls didn’t take the field until almost 8 p.m.

Abbie Morin

Belgrade senior Abbie Morin makes a play on the ball Saturday against Gallatin at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex.
Sydnie Watson

Belgrade’s Sydnie Watson, left, battles Gallatin’s Olivia Collins for the ball Saturday at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex.

