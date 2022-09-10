The end result was a pair of Eastern AA losses, but Belgrade head coach Todd Randall felt his team made positive strides on Saturday.

After losing 6-0 to Billings Senior on the road Thursday, the Panthers lost to Billings Skyview 5-0 at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex. It could have been worse Saturday, but sophomore keeper Laryssa Matter made two stops on penalty kicks.

Amari Meuchel

Belgrade sophomore Amari Meuchel dribbles the ball Saturday at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex.

