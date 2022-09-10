The end result was a pair of Eastern AA losses, but Belgrade head coach Todd Randall felt his team made positive strides on Saturday.
After losing 6-0 to Billings Senior on the road Thursday, the Panthers lost to Billings Skyview 5-0 at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex. It could have been worse Saturday, but sophomore keeper Laryssa Matter made two stops on penalty kicks.
“That’s three PK saves she’s had this season thus far,” Randall noted.
Matter also stood out against Billings Senior, tallying 31 saves in what was a one-sided contest. The Broncs capitalized on Belgrade’s inability to string together passes and peppered Matter in goal.
“That game in particular, we just really struggled. We weren’t connecting passes at all,” said Randall. “So they just constantly had it down in our half. We may have had a couple chances the entire game, but it was just shot after shot. Her saves says it all.”
Rae Smart scored a pair of goals and assisted on two others to lead Billings Skyview to victory. Two of those goals came in the first half as the Falcons built a 3-0 lead.
Cienna Soens added a first half goal, while Nala Pence and Kylie Swanton had tallies in the second.
Belgrade appeared to have scored in the 72nd minute when Maggie Lappe headed in a cross by Abbie Morin. But the play was negated by an offside call.
While still a defeat, Randall noted the team did a better job of moving the ball as well as communicating.
“Today was a polar opposite,” he said. “We’ve really been working on possession and making sure passing to feet, that sort of thing. That really showed,” he said. “Yeah, we lost 5-0, but it was a lot better today.”
Belgrade is back in action Sept. 15 at Billings West.