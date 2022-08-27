On the first drive of the game Friday night it appeared Belgrade’s defense had made a huge fourth down stop on its side of the 50. After a measurement, however, Glacier managed to keep the drive alive by inches.

Four plays later the Wolfpack were celebrating in the west endzone of Bobcat Stadium after scoring on a 31-yard touchdown pass. While still early in the contest, converting that fourth down play proved critical in regards to momentum.

Kyle Hibl

Belgrade’s Kyle Hibl returns a kickoff Friday night against the Glacier Wolfpack at Bobcat Stadium.
Logan Linn

Belgrade’s Long Linn tackles Glacier’s Alex Hausmann on a punt Friday night at Bobcat Stadium.

