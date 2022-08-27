On the first drive of the game Friday night it appeared Belgrade’s defense had made a huge fourth down stop on its side of the 50. After a measurement, however, Glacier managed to keep the drive alive by inches.
Four plays later the Wolfpack were celebrating in the west endzone of Bobcat Stadium after scoring on a 31-yard touchdown pass. While still early in the contest, converting that fourth down play proved critical in regards to momentum.
“Any of us that know the game know that momentum’s a big deal, a big part of it,” first-year Belgrade head coach Steven Hunter said. “Even with them getting that fourth down we were still in it. Our guys were still fighting; they were still ready to go. But definitely the momentum had something to do with it.”
Diego Casas was intercepted on the first offensive play on the Panthers’ ensuing series, and Glacier scored four plays later to take a 14-0 lead. Belgrade never recovered in a 63-0 season-opening defeat.
It’s believed to be the first time Belgrade has ever played a game at Bobcat Stadium, and players worked a Kenny Chesney concert at the venue in July to help pay for the cost of using the facility. Thus, it was still a memorable night despite the loss.
“If that was the highlight of it for them then that is worth it,” Hunter said. “It’s not a W of course like everybody wants, but if they remember that game just because they got to play in Bobcat Stadium then absolutely it’s worth it.”
Gage Sliter threw six first half touchdown passes, and seven in the contest, as the Wolfpack took a 49-0 lead into halftime. The 6-foot-1 senior had scoring throws of 36, 49, 27, 44, 21, 40 and 5 yards despite being under pressure much of the night.
“We knew we wanted to pressure that guy and we were. We were getting in the backfield,” said Hunter. “Our front six, front seven were doing a great job but then they were able to expose a few things in our secondary pretty early. Our adjustments just didn’t come soon enough or quick enough for us.”
Following the fourth down conversion, Sliter connected with Alex Hausmann for the first score of the game. He then tossed touchdown passes to Cohen Kastelitz and Kaid Buls before the end of the first quarter.
Sliter added touchdown passes to Bridger Smith, Buls and Kastelitz in the second quarter, and then capped his big night with a 5-yard score to Buls early in the second half en route to finishing 14 of 18 for 309 yards.
Hunter acknowledged there were several breakdowns in Belgrade’s secondary.
“Some miscommunications and guys just not getting to where they’re supposed to be in their initial alignment. That happened a few times,” he said. “We made some adjustments there, but like I said, the adjustments just came too late.”
Kobe Dorcheus rounded out the scoring for Glacier with touchdown runs of 4 and 13 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively.
The Wolfpack finished with 114 yards rushing and 450 total yards. Belgrade was limited to just 70 yards.
Casas completed 6 of 13 passes for 48 yards with a pair of interceptions. He was also sacked four times.
“We’ll evaluate all the good things obviously and all the bad things. But the good things, there will be stuff from our guys tonight,” said Hunter. “I think the biggest thing was their effort and their fight and want to be in the game. I didn’t feel like that shifted at all for our guys. They were yelling and ready to go right at the end of the game, so we can build off of that.”
Belgrade is back in action Sept. 2 with another non-conference game at Missoula Hellgate.
“I think as far as numbers-wise go, the matchup’s going to look a little bit better for us. Their number situation is much the same as ours,” said Hunter. “I know they have a few more seniors than we do, but regardless I think that’s going to be a great game for our guys to see other things work for them, and see the X’s and O’s align and just have more trust in the system.”
Glacier 63, Belgrade 0
Glacier 21 28 14 0 - 63
Belgrade 0 0 0 0 - 0
Gla - Alex Hausmann 31 pass from Gage Sliter (Rhett Measure kick)
Gla - Cohen Kastelitz 49 pass from Sliter (Measure kick)
Gla - Kaid Buls 27 pass from Sliter (Measure kick)
Gla - Bridger Smith 44 pass from Sliter (Measure kick)
Gla - Buls 21 pass from Sliter (Measure kick)
Gla - Kastelitz 40 pass from Sliter (Measure kick)
Gla - Kobe Dorcheus 4 run (Measure kick)
Gla - Buls 5 pass from Sliter (Measure kick
Gla - Dorcheus 13 run (Measure kick)