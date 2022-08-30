Following two losses to begin the season against a pair of cross-county rivals, Belgrade earned its first win of the season Tuesday in Great Falls.
The Panthers took a 1-0 lead into halftime and then added three more goals in the second half en route to a 4-0 Eastern AA victory against Great Falls CMR.
Second-year head coach Dr. Robert Lemley noted Belgrade dominated the match offensively.
“We outshot our opponent by 29 shots. We just couldn’t find the frame nearly enough,” he said. “So it gives us a lot to work on, but we’re thankful for the W for sure.”
Four different players found the back of the net in contest beginning with Michael Hecock. The junior scored on a header off a corner kick in the first half.
Wilson Goodhue and Gavin Snajdr added the second and third goals after halftime, and then Noah Russell capped the scoring on a penalty kick.
It was a much needed victory for the team after losing to Bozeman 4-1 and Gallatin 3-0 to start the season.
“Our expectations for this season run high, but this game (of soccer) showed us we still have quite a bit to work on,” said Lemley. “Especially on how to break down an offsides line and on how to finish.”
Belgrade returns to action Saturday hosting Great Falls.
Belgrade girls score first, but fall to CMR
Maggie Lappe scored the first goal of the season for Belgrade Tuesday in Great Falls, but it wasn’t enough to lift the team to victory.
Great Falls CMR rallied with two goals within a 15-minute span to post a 2-1 Eastern AA win.
The Panthers took their first lead of the season when Lappe scored just two minutes into the contest off an assist from Bekah Vidmar. Belgrade had been shut out by Bozeman and Gallatin in its first two matches of the season.
CMR scored twice before halftime to take the lead and then neither team scored in the second half.
Freshman keeper Laryssa Matter made 15 saves, including one on a PK, to lead the defensive effort for the Panthers.
Belgrade returns to action Saturday hosting Great Falls.