Following five non-conference games to start the season, Belgrade opened conference play Thursday with dominant six-inning victory on the road.
Led by Arin Eaton, who scattered three hits and struck out six in the circle, the Panthers defeated Great Falls 10-0 in Eastern AA action. Eaton was coming off a 1-hit performance Thursday to cap a doubleheader sweep of Butte High, and head coach Joey Roberts noted it was another sharp performance.
“She threw well again. She was dominant today,” he said. “She threw a lot like she did yesterday just keeping hitters off balance and getting their timing off, and our defense behind her did a great job today.”
The Panthers (5-1, 1-0 Eastern AA) scored a run in the first after Tayler Thomas led off the game with a single and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Tycelee Bowler. The offense produced three more runs in the fourth, which was highlighted by Brooklyn Ragland’s double that drove in Shaylis Osler and Bowler.
Ragland finished 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. The sophomore’s second double knocked in Eaton in the fifth to stretch the lead to 6-0.
“Two that were just roped,” Roberts noted of her doubles. “That was big for her to break open today. That was huge for us.”
Overall, Belgrade tallied 11 hits and consistently put runners in scoring position. Only one batter struck out, thus Roberts was happy with the team’s plate approach.
“We’re starting to execute better and taking advantage of getting lead runners on base. Just being kind of patient at the plate,” he said. “But kind of aggressive in the sense of finding a pitch you like and being aggressive and go getting it, and being patient on letting pitches go that we don’t love. That’s been a huge difference for us and that just opens everything up for us to get lead off runners on, moving them over and then bringing them around.”
Bowler and Thomas each finished with a pair of hits, and Bowler drove in a pair of runs. Khloey Robinson, who was 1 for 2, also had two RBIs.
“We had one or two errors,” said Roberts. “But for the most part it was probably the most complete game we’ve played this year from the pitching to the catching to the defense to the hitting.”
Belgrade returns to action Saturday hosting Great Falls CMR in another conference game.
Belgrade 10, Great Falls 0
Belgrade 103 024 - 10 11 1
Great Falls 000 000 - 0 3 4
Arin Eaton and Khloey Robinson. Tehneson Ehnes and Alex Bloomgren.
BELGRADE (5-1) - Tayler Thomas 2-3, Robinson 1-2, Shaylis Osler 0-3, Tycelee Bowler 2-4, Eaton 1-4, Brooklyn Ragland 3-4 (2 2B), Ella Seaman 0-4, Randi Widdicombe 1-3, Abbie Morin 1-3.
GREAT FALLS (1-2) - Bloomgren 0-3, Ashlyn Jones 0-3, Ehnes 1-3, Emma Newmack 0-1, M Davis 1-1, Ella Galloway 0-2, Dani Senger 0-2, Olivia Gammill 0-2, Haley Lins 1-2, Dyna Timboe 0-1.