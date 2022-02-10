Heading into Thursday’s contest Erin Nolte wanted to limit opportunities for Billings Skyview.
Thus, Belgrade’s third-year head coach devised a plan that won’t be viable a year from now. The Panthers ran an opportunistic stall and it worked the better part of two quarters in a 61-32 Eastern AA defeat against the Falcons.
After losing to Skyview by 49 earlier in the season, the Panthers kept the contest close in the first half with long and patient offensive possessions. It was a strategy that will no longer be utilized by coaches after the Montana High School Association approved shot clocks beginning with the 2022-23 season.
“We learned some things from being able to play a stall offense against a team like that,” said Nolte. “I was like, we better do it while we can.”
Skyview (12-2, 9-1 Eastern AA), which is ranked No. 3 in AA, built a double figure lead late in the first quarter following 3’s by Breanna Williams and Brooke Berry. But Belgrade clawed back into game while limiting the Falcons’ possessions.
“Watching their film we noticed that they get about 90 percent of their points on transition. They’re going to score all of their points within the first 10 seconds of touching the ball,” Nolte said. “So I knew if we could slow it down and keep the ball in our hands we might have a shot.”
Belgrade’s Leila Mamangun came off the bench to bury a 3 late in the first quarter and then hit another to begin the second to trim the deficit to 12-8. The sophomore finished with a team-high 12 points after making four 3’s.
Skyview stretched the lead to 22-13 at halftime, but Nolte was pleased to only be down by nine. Then the Panthers got with seven, 24-17, early in the third quarter following buckets by Olivia Wegner and Khloey Robinson.
That’s when things fell apart for the Panthers.
Skyview scored the next 14 points of the contest, including six each by Berry and Williams, to break it open. The majority of those points came off of turnovers by Belgrade.
“They switched into that 1-3-1 and that threw us into a loop,” said Nolte. “That team is so athletic and to pack that athleticism that they have into the middle of the floor is like a lion. It took us about a quarter and a half to figure it out.”
Berry finished with a game-high 19 points, while Williams had 15 points and nine rebounds.
Belgrade competed without senior Grace Garvert, while fellow starter Abbie Morin saw limited action due to an ankle injury.
“Not having Grace out there is a big deal because that helps with turnovers,” Nolte said. “She’s a smart player. She hurt her thumb and we didn’t want to gamble with it for this one.”
Mamangun was the only Panther in double figures after shooting 4 of 8 from the field. Robinson and Wegner combined for nine points, and Wegner grabbed a team-high seven boards.
Belgrade (2-12, 2-8 Eastern AA) returns to action Tuesday hosting Billings Senior in another conference game.