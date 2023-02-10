Belgrade jumped out to a double-digit lead after one quarter of play Thursday night en route to snapping an 11-game losing streak.
The Panthers led Great Falls CMR by 12 after the first quarter and rode the hot shooting of Leila Mamangun and Olivia Wegner to victory. The duo combined for 32 points in a 46-35 Eastern AA win.
“We came out hot and with great D,” said Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte. “Leila hit some big threes and Liv orchestrated the offense. She had a big 19 points.”
Mamangun buried a pair of 3’s in the first quarter, while Wegner scored eight points, as Belgrade built an 18-6 lead. It was 29-13 at haftime.
The Rustlers (3-9, 2-7 Eastern AA) rallied to get within 35-27 heading into the fourth quarter led by the effort of Rhema Pace, who scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half.
But Belgrade managed to hang on down the stretch. Wegner buried a 3 and scored another bucket in the fourth quarter, while Khloey Robinson and Mamangun added key scores. Nolte also noted the play of Abbie Morin and Hayli Milliron.
“Abbie played great defense and caused some crucial turnovers,” she said. “And Hayli had 12 rebounds.”
Mamangun finished with 13 points, while Robinson had nine.
“This was a great team win,” said Nolte. “It took all our girls. Was a fun night.”
Belgrade (2-13, 1-10 Eastern AA) returns to action Tuesday at Billings Senior.