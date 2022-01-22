Ta’Veus Randle poured in a game-high 27 points Friday night as Belgrade snapped a five-game losing streak.
The Panthers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Billings West 64-60 in an Eastern AA clash on the road. It’s the first conference win of the season for Belgrade, which matched its season high for points scored.
“Just a fantastic effort overall from the entire team tonight,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said. “Eastern AA conference wins are difficult to get, but they’re even more difficult to get on the road.”
The Panthers (3-5, 1-3 Eastern AA) trailed 49-43 heading into the fourth quarter, but outscored West 21-11 in the frame. Randle scored 13 of his points over the final eight minutes of the contest and Sage Smart made several key defensive plays for the team.
“Sage Smart drew three charges in the fourth quarter,” said Powers. “Often those are the little things that go unnoticed even though they’re as or more important than any basket throughout the entire game.”
Kade Schlauch buried four 3s and scored five of his 14 points in the final frame, while Wyatt Russell and Smart finished with 11 and nine points, respectively.
Billy Carlson and Gabe Hatler combined for 31 points to lead the Golden Bears.
“Great effort and I’m so proud of the boys,” said Powers.
Belgrade is back in action Saturday hosting Billings Senior.