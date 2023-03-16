Tayler Thomas

Senior Tayler Thomas was an All-State selection as a utility last year for Belgrade. When not starting at shortstop, Thomas earned a 5-2 record in the circle.

 Dan Chesnet

After winning four consecutive state championships, Belgrade’s string of titles came to an end last year. And, not only did the Panthers fail to hoist the gold trophy again, they didn’t even place in the top four.

That didn’t sit well with returning players and coaching staff, but it might have been just what the program needed — a renewed effort in the offseason to improve.

Brooklyn Ragland

Junior Brooklyn Ragland is a returning starter in the infield for Belgrade.
Khloey Robinson

Senior Khloey Robinson is a returning starter for Belgrade at both catcher and outfielder.

