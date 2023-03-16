After winning four consecutive state championships, Belgrade’s string of titles came to an end last year. And, not only did the Panthers fail to hoist the gold trophy again, they didn’t even place in the top four.
That didn’t sit well with returning players and coaching staff, but it might have been just what the program needed — a renewed effort in the offseason to improve.
“A lot of the offseason motivation from us as coaches and them as players — we really saw this offseason with how committed they were in the weight room in the summer and the fall. Open gyms, we’ve had great turnout all open gyms, and you can tell that they’re hungry,” Panthers head coach Joey Roberts said. “As awful as a feeling it was, it was a really good thing to happen to us in some ways. Just kind of refocusing us and remotivating us … A reset and back to ground zero, back to foundational things that we’ll prioritize more.”
Belgrade capped its final season in Class A with a third consecutive championship (and unbeaten season) in 2019. The program was slated to move up to AA in 2020, but the season was canceled due to Covid.
A talented team returned once again in 2021 and shocked the competition by winning state in its first year in AA. But the Panthers went 3-2 at state a year ago to cap an 18-8 campaign.
Four members of that team graduated, including pitcher Arin Eaton and first baseman Shaylis Osler, who each earned All-State honors. Outfielders Tycelee Bowler and Abi Maddock also departed.
While Roberts noted they’ll all be missed, Belgrade returns plenty of talent too. There are more than half a dozen starters back, including seniors Abbie Morin (OF), Khloey Robinson (C/OF), and Tayler Thomas (P/SS); juniors Brooklyn Ragland (SS/2B) and Ella Seaman (P/3B); and sophomores Oliva Mills (P) and Tara Osler (OF).
“There’s going to be a lot of mixing and matching depending on who’s pitching and who’s catching,” Roberts said of the lineup. “We have options and that’s a good problem to have.”
Other returners include seniors Lily Bolin and Sierra Tuss; and juniors Julia Blossom and Ella Hoskins.
“Lily Bolin and Tuss didn’t get a ton of varsity time last year, but really impressed with how they’ve looked in the offseason. They’re looking really good right now, we’re really excited about them,” said Roberts. “Julia Blossom got a little bit of varsity experience at state and in Great Falls during that cross-over (tournament). Julia, real excited about her as well.”
Thomas led the team in home runs out of the lead off position last year with six, while batting .527 with 48 hits, 6 stolen bases and 49 runs scored. She also finished with a 5-2 record in the circle and had a 3.59 ERA.
While the Panthers did lose their No. 1 pitcher in Eaton, who compiled a 12-6 record with a 2.64 ERA a year ago, a talented staff returns. In addition to Thomas, Mills and Seaman saw quality varsity action.
“Honestly, I think all three of them, just assuming that they’re all healthy, I think it’s a really solid competition for the that number one pitcher right now,” said Roberts. “We’re excited about the depth and Piper Bell has looked good as well. She’s just a very solid fourth option if we need it.”
Roberts noted that Bolin “put a lot of work into the offseason” and is in line to take over at first base, while a handful of players are battling for starting roles in the outfield to compliment Morin in center field.
“Julia’s really competing for one of those outfield spots and with Sierra Tuss really coming into her own from a catching standpoint we have depth at catching now,” he said. “That opens up Khloey to play some outfield too and she’s a really solid outfielder.”
League-wise, things don’t get any easier. Yes, last year’s defensive player of the year, Billings Senior pitcher Kennedy Venner, has graduated. But the four finalists from the past two state tournaments have all come from the Eastern AA.
“You think it gets easier after Venner’s gone, but it doesn’t,” said Roberts. “Teams can swing it, especially in our conference. I think there’s going to be a lot of high scoring dogfights and I’m really excited about it.”
Billings Senior and Billings West, which are last year’s state champion and runner up, respectively, combined to go 25-3 in conference play. Belgrade finished with a 9-5 record with four of its losses to those two teams.
The Panthers are slated to begin the season March 25 with a doubleheader at Missoula Sentinel.