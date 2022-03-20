After winning four consecutive state championships — three in Class A and another in AA a year ago — Belgrade has proven to be among the top softball programs in the state of Montana.
But this season might be the most challenging in recent memory for the Panthers after losing six seniors, including five starters, to graduation. With plenty of positions to replace, third-year head coach Joey Roberts noted there are big shoes to fill.
“I think the biggest thing we lost with last year’s group, and they were a special group of girls, is their leadership. They were just program kids,” he said. “They led on and off the field so well. That selflessness that they possessed, that doesn’t come every year.”
Last year’s senior class, which led Belgrade to a 21-7 record and a championship in the program’s first official season in AA (the 2020 season was canceled due to Covid), embraced the ‘We, Not Me’ approach to build team character and camaraderie. It also fueled their desire to win.
“They hated to lose more than they liked to win,” said Roberts. “It was cool to see how they bought into the whole ‘We, Not Me’ and they bought into the program, and they’re going to be missed for a long time.”
The Panthers lost second team all-conference third baseman Maddie Tomasetti as well as honorable mention shortstop Kenna Thomas. In addition, outfielders Kamie Gorrell and Elizabeth Ybarra graduated along with catcher Talyn Campbell.
While the coaching staff expected good things a year ago considering the talent that was returning, players weren’t quite sure what to expect.
“I think we all kind of did not know what was going to happen,” junior Tayler Thomas, who earned second team honors as a second baseman a year ago, said. “We were hoping for that of course.”
Heading into this season one thing is for sure. No opponent will be taking the Panthers lightly.
“Everybody’s best game is going to be against us, so we got to play every game our best too,” said Thomas.
But, filling the void left by last year’s senior class, well that’s still a work in progress for the coaching staff.
“There’s going to be a lot of moving parts,” Roberts said. “There’s 14 to 16 girls that I think are going to see varsity time this year, and it’s a matter of who’s pitching and who’s catching.”
Pitching will certainly be a strength for the team. Belgrade returns it’s entire varsity staff from a year ago led by senior Arin Eaton, who posted a 16-5 record in the circle en route to earning second team honors.
Thomas was 4-2 in her starts (and second on the team with six home runs), while sophomore Ella Seaman saw key innings with the varsity.
“Obviously Arin and Tayler did very well for us last year in the circle,” said Roberts. “And then Ella Seaman as a freshman last year pitched in some huge spots for us. Didn’t have a ton of varsity experience and we trusted her (enough) to put her in the divisional championship and the state championship, the first game, and we’re really excited about all three of those girls.”
Tycelee Bowler was the team’s only All-State selection last year as a right fielder. The senior, who expects to move to center this season, noted teammates are ready for a new challenge.
“So far our team dynamic is amazing,” Bowler said. “All of the girls have been getting along really well. It’s really fun to see the girls from last year stepping up and filling those spots of the six seniors.”
There are five catchers in the program, including senior Shaylis Osler and junior Khloey Robinson. Osler was a second team selection at first base a year ago and belted five home runs.
“Talyn Campbell was just incredible behind the plate last year. Her poise and awareness back there that’s going to be tough to replace,” said Roberts. “But I see a couple of these girls, once they get the hang of it or get used to it at that varsity speed, I think they’ll be fitting right in.”
Seniors Abi Maddock and Randi Widdicombe are expected to be contributors for the varsity as well as juniors Lilly Bolin, Abbie Morin and Sierra Tuss. Other returners include Julia Blossom and Brooklyn Ragland.
Overall, there are just under two dozen athletes out for the team, including seven freshmen.
“I’ve noticed a lot of the girls, even the freshmen, they’re coming in and they’re really working hard every day,” said Bowler. “You can see they want the spot, they’re not just hoping they get it. They’re working for it because they want it.”
Belgrade opens the season March 29 hosting Missoula Sentinel.