After cruising to victory in the first set Saturday afternoon, Belgrade found itself in quite a battle against Great Falls. The Bison won the second and kept things close in the third and fourth before the Panthers emerged victorious.
Led by 11 kills and 10 digs from junior outside hitter Josie Blazina, Belgrade defeated the Bison 25-13, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20 in an Eastern AA match in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
The Panthers (12-9, 3-8 Eastern AA) were coming off a 25-21, 25-13, 25-14 loss to defending state champion Great Falls CMR Thursday. With the team currently the No. 6 seed heading into the divisional tournament Nov. 3, head coach Britt Murphy is focused on improving her team’s weaknesses.
“Right now we’re working really hard on being scappier and we’re working really hard on being less predictable, and it worked really well today,” she said. “Those are our biggest goals going into divisionals is just changing things up a little bit so that we’re not just the same team that they played last time.”
An emphasis against Great Falls was to mix things up offensively and keep the defense on its heels. Belgrade finished with 36 kills with junior middle blocker Ellie Burger and senior outside hitter Adrina Carrillo each finishing with seven.
“What we did effectively is that we were never predictable,” freshman middle hitter Nora Elliot, who had six kills, said. “We were switching up our shots, like, we would tip right after hitting a kill. We were smart.”
That style of play led to an efficient victory in the first set in which the Panthers pulled away after the score was knotted at 9-all. But after taking a 4-0 lead to begin the second set on a pair of kills and a block by Blazina, Great Falls rallied to win to win the set.
The Bison held on down the stretch after taking a 17-14 lead, and capped the set with a kill by Kyesha Farmer after Carrillo had cut it to 24-23 on a kill.
While the next two sets were close throughout, Belgrade pulled away late. Elliot had two key kills down the stretch in the third set, while Kylee Campbell had Chloe Conatser had a big kill and ace, respectively, late in the fourth set.
“Like Nora said, we placed the ball well, we’re being smart at the net and also our defense was really good,” senior defensive specialist Sierra Mattson said. “Our serve-receive was really good too.”
Belgrade finished with 79 kills led by libero Olivia Wegner, who tallied 33. The team also notched nine blocks and had seven aces.
“We were really scrappy today and picked up a lot,” Mattson added. “I think we read really well too in our defense.”
Murphy mixed things up throughout the match with several players seeing action at other positions and Isabelle Blossom and Delanie Colbert, who are members of the junior varsity, seeing spot action.
“Not only is it fun for our girls, it gets them out of their heads a little bit and just allows them to play,” Murphy said. “But also the other team doesn’t know what to expect, and so it keep them on their toes.”
With just three matches remaining in the regular season, Murphy hopes the tactic will payoff as the Panthers look to fine tune their game down the stretch.
“Right now it’s just a matter of eliminating the errors and we’re right there with all the teams that are above us,” she said. “We can absolutely compete with all of them, we just have to show our grit and we can win.”
Against CMR, Blazina led the offense with 10 kills and a block, while Conatser and Mattson combined for 32 digs. Wegner chipped in with 11 digs.
While the Panthers have yet to beat a top team in the conference, confidence is growing as the postseason approaches.
“As long as we know that we have it in us to beat any teams that are in front of us, we can play as well as we want to,” said Elliot.
Belgrade returns to action Oct. 20 hosting Billings Senior.
Great Falls CMR def. Belgrade 25-21, 25-13, 25-14.
BELGRADE (11-9) - Kills: 23 (Josie Blazina 10). Digs: 50 (Chloe Conatser 18, Sierra Mattson 14, Olivia Wegner 11). Blocks: 2 (Blazina 1). Aces: 4 (Nora Elliot 2). Assists: 21 (Jenna Garvert 19).
GREAT FALLS CMR (17-3) - Stats not provided.
Belgrade def. Great Falls 25-13, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20.
GREAT FALLS (5-16) - Stats not provided.
BELGRADE (12-9) - Kills: 36 (Josie Blazina 11, Ellie Burger 7, Adrina Carrillo 7). Digs: 79 (Olivia Wegner 33, Blazina 10). Blocks: 9 (Jenna Garvert 3, Burger 3). Aces: 7 (Chloe Conatser 2, Garvert 2). Assists: 34 (Garvert 33).