Chloe Conatser

Belgrade junior Chloe Conatser makes a dig Saturday against Great Falls in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

 Dan Chesnet

After cruising to victory in the first set Saturday afternoon, Belgrade found itself in quite a battle against Great Falls. The Bison won the second and kept things close in the third and fourth before the Panthers emerged victorious.

Led by 11 kills and 10 digs from junior outside hitter Josie Blazina, Belgrade defeated the Bison 25-13, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20 in an Eastern AA match in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

Nora Elliot

Belgrade freshman Nora Elliot (4) tips the ball over the block of Great Falls’ Tehneson Ehnes Saturday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Adrina Carillo

Belgrade senior Adrina Carrillo passes the ball Saturday against Great Falls in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

