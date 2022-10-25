Coming off an upset victory of the top-ranked team in the state less than 48 hours earlier, Belgrade experienced a bit of a letdown on the road Saturday.
But the Panthers managed to fend off Billings Skyview 25-17, 22-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-11 in an Eastern AA clash. It’s the third consecutive win for Belgrade, which wraps up the regular season Oct. 27.
“Coming off of the high of senior night (a 5-set win against Billings Senior), we were struggling a bit with keeping steady high energy, and instead rode a bit of a roller coaster throughout the entire match,” Panthers head coach Britt Murphy said.
After Belgrade (14-9, 5-8 Eastern AA) lost the second and fourth sets, the team bounced back. Outside hitters Josie Blazina and Adrina Carrillo led the charge offensively with 13 and 12 kills, respectively. Carrillo also had 13 digs.
“Our team has really adopted the predator mindset,” said Murphy. “We are no longer playing not to lose, but we are playing to win.”
Defensively libero Olivia Wegner tallied a match-high 39 digs. The Panthers finished with 106 digs in the contest with Jenna Garvert and Nora Elliot combining for 26.
“Our defense was incredibly scrappy and aggressive. Liv Wegner had 39 digs,” Murphy said. “Skyview put up an incredible fight, but in the end our offense was able to put the ball away.”