Panther
skonkol

Coming off an upset victory of the top-ranked team in the state less than 48 hours earlier, Belgrade experienced a bit of a letdown on the road Saturday.

But the Panthers managed to fend off Billings Skyview 25-17, 22-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-11 in an Eastern AA clash. It’s the third consecutive win for Belgrade, which wraps up the regular season Oct. 27.

Tags

Recommended for you