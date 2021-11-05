Volleyball

Belgrade’s season came to an end Friday at the Eastern AA Divisional, but the Panthers went down fighting in a five-set defeat.

Belgrade rallied from a 2-1 match deficit to force a fifth set thanks to a solid team effort. However Billings Skyview did just enough down the stretch to hang on for a 26-24, 21-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-10 victory in loser-out action at Billings Senior High School.

“We went all in and gave it everything we had,” Belgrade head coach Brit Murphy said. “These girls played their hearts out on the court today, and we are so proud of them for representing what our program is all about — sportsmanship, positivity, leadership, hustle and heart.”

Kylee Campbell

Belgrade's Kylee Campbell sets the ball against Billings Skyview during a second round match at the Eastern AA Divisional tournament at Billings Senior High School on Friday.

Belgrade (6-19) closed out the fourth set on a 6-2 run to extend the match. But Skyview built a 10-6 lead in the fifth set and then held on from there after the Panthers got within two, 12-10.

“We rallied back and forth in the fifth set and did a much better job at breaking Skyview's runs against us,” Murphy said. “It just got away from us in the last few points of the match.”

Josie Blazina led Belgrade with 16 kills, while Olivia Wegner and Tayler Thomas combined for 21. Tycelee Bowler tallied 39 digs, while Arin Eaton and Thomas each had 21.

Billings Skyview (9-16) was led by Jordan Olson-Keck, who finished with 17 kills, three aces and 1.5 blocks.

Eastern AA Divisional

(at Billings Senior High School)

Friday's scores

Gallatin def. Great Falls Gallatin def. Great Falls 25-11, 25-11, 25-11, loser-out.

Billings Skyview def. Belgrade 26-24, 21-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-10, loser-out.

Great Falls CMR def. Billings Senior 25-19, 25-23, 26-24.

Billings West def. Bozeman 22-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-22.

BELGRADE (6-19) - Kills: 46 (Josie Blazina 16, Olivia Wegner 11). Digs: 116 (Tycelee Bowler 39, Tayler Thomas 21, Arin Eaton 21). Blocks: 6 (Rhea Zahller 2, Blazina 2). Aces: 4 (Jenna Garvert 2). Assists: 42 (Kylee Campbell 25, Garvert 13).

BILLINGS SKYVIEW (9-16) - Kills: 47 (Jordan Olson-Keck 17). Digs: 92 (Lauren Rodacker 25). Blocks: 6 (Brooke Berry 2, Olson-Keck 1.5). Aces: 5 (Olson-Keck 3). Assists: 43 (Sydney Rvde 20, Jenna Salveson 19).

