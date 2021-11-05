Belgrade’s season came to an end Friday at the Eastern AA Divisional, but the Panthers went down fighting in a five-set defeat.
Belgrade rallied from a 2-1 match deficit to force a fifth set thanks to a solid team effort. However Billings Skyview did just enough down the stretch to hang on for a 26-24, 21-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-10 victory in loser-out action at Billings Senior High School.
“We went all in and gave it everything we had,” Belgrade head coach Brit Murphy said. “These girls played their hearts out on the court today, and we are so proud of them for representing what our program is all about — sportsmanship, positivity, leadership, hustle and heart.”
Belgrade (6-19) closed out the fourth set on a 6-2 run to extend the match. But Skyview built a 10-6 lead in the fifth set and then held on from there after the Panthers got within two, 12-10.
“We rallied back and forth in the fifth set and did a much better job at breaking Skyview's runs against us,” Murphy said. “It just got away from us in the last few points of the match.”
Josie Blazina led Belgrade with 16 kills, while Olivia Wegner and Tayler Thomas combined for 21. Tycelee Bowler tallied 39 digs, while Arin Eaton and Thomas each had 21.
Billings Skyview (9-16) was led by Jordan Olson-Keck, who finished with 17 kills, three aces and 1.5 blocks.
Eastern AA Divisional
(at Billings Senior High School)
Friday's scores
Gallatin def. Great Falls Gallatin def. Great Falls 25-11, 25-11, 25-11, loser-out.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.