...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR
HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, DRY
THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118...
* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern
Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark
National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front,
Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Lincoln Ranger District of the
Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark
National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts
of the Helena National Forest.
* TEMPERATURES...Mid 90s to near 105 on Saturday. Upper 80s to mid
90s on Sunday.
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Winds
will shift westerly Saturday evening and continue out of the west
15 to 25 with gusts up to 35 on Sunday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible late
Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic gusts from showers and thunderstorms are
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.
&&
Belgrade’s volleyball team continued its hot start to the season Saturday by going undefeated in a crossover tournament in Helena.
The Panthers won all four of their matches to improve to 5-1 on the season. It’s the best start for the program since moving up to Class AA in 2019, and the five victories is one shy of the team’s entire win total from a year ago.
“Today these girls proved that hard work pays off,” Belgrade head coach Britt Murphy said. “Our setters did an amazing job running plays and leading the team, while our offense did an amazing job making smart swings.”
Belgrade began the day with a 25-23, 25-20 sweep of Helena Capital, and then won a tight match against Flathead 25-21, 22-25, 15-13. The Panthers swept Helena High 25-23, 25-22 before closing out the day with a 25-21, 25-27, 15-11 victory against Glacier.
“Our mental game was solid today,” said Murphy. “In the close matches it was our mental game and composure that allowed us to pull ahead.”
Outside hitter Josie Blazina led the offensive attack with 32 kills on the day and 28 digs, while seniors Olivia Wegner and Adrina Carrillo finished with 23 and 20 kills, respectively.
Libero Chloe Conatser tallied a team-high 64 digs, while setters Jenna Garvert and Kylee Campbell dished out 47 and 32 assists, respectively.
“Our serving improved drastically from our last game,” noted Murphy. “We ended two matches today with an ace.”
Belgrade finished with 23 aces on the day led by six from Blazina. Freshman Nora Elliot and senior Sierra Mattson each had four.
The Panthers are back in action Thursday hosting Bozeman in Eastern AA action.
“There’s definitely still more work to be done, but after today we are expecting a very promising season,” said Murphy. “And these girls are willing to do whatever it takes.”