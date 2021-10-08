Belgrade notched its second conference victory of the season Thursday night with a four-set victory against Great Falls. Josie Blazina and Tayler Thomas combined for 35 kills in the team’s 25-16, 25-20, 25-27, 25-23 Eastern AA victory.
It was the Panthers’ second victory in three matches after snapping an eight-match losing streak with a victory against Glacier during a tournament in Helena on Saturday.
“Played so scrappy,” Belgrade head coach Brit Murphy said. “It was their senior night and they fought so hard.”
Blazina tallied a team-high 19 kills, which was just two shy of the career-high set the previous week in five-set loss to Billings Senior. Thomas added 16 kills and 16 digs.
Libero Tycelee Bowler led the defense with 36 digs, while Rhea Zahller had four kills and 3.5 blocks. Setters Kylee Campbell and Jenna Garvert each dished out 20 assists.
With the victory, Belgrade improved to 6-11 (2-6 Eastern AA). The six victories is the most for the program since moving up to AA in 2019.
The Panthers are back in action Saturday afternoon hosting league-leading and unbeaten Great Falls CMR.
