As they approach the midpoint of the conference season, Belgrade’s volleyball team has proven they’re no longer an easy victory for Class AA opponents.
The Panthers have already doubled their win total from a year ago and even took a set from unbeaten Billings West a week ago. Thus, players have gained much need confidence in the program’s third season in AA.
“Just coming back this season we wanted a change. That’s where our confidence came from, wanting to win more games than just two,” junior Olivia Wegner said. “The excuse we’re in double A now, it shouldn’t be an excuse anymore. We’ve been in it, it’s our third year, and we’ve seen all the teams. So we’re ready to compete this year.”
Belgrade hosted a second-year program, Gallatin, Tuesday. While competitive throughout, the Raptors won the Eastern AA match 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14.
The Panthers were hampered by their own mistakes, notably a lack of communication on numerous plays. Head coach Brit Murphy noted communication has been a focal point.
“It’s the number one thing that we’ve been working on. We just did a big seminar with a mental health performance coach, so I think the girls are trying to make some big adjustments,” she said. “But with adjustments comes some learning curves, which is exactly what they did tonight. We just had a big long talk (in the locker room) and I think that they’re getting there.”
Belgrade (4-6, 1-4 Eastern AA) led much of the first set before Gallatin rallied to win, and then controlled the third set from the start after Tayler Thomas scored on three consecutive kills. While the Raptors (6-5, 3-2 Eastern AA) lost that set, head coach Ashley Obstar was thrilled with how her team fought back to get within 23-21 after trailing by as many as seven.
“We have struggled in the past kind of coming out of those slumps and kind of fighting. And I thought we fought back a lot tonight,” she said. “At different points of the match you could see that we weren’t giving up, we were fighting back. It didn’t go our way set three, but I really thought that it would because the girls were fighting and that’s that first time that I’ve seen that.”
Ryann Eddins and Keaton Lynn combined for 21 of Gallatin’s 40 kills, and proved to be difficult to contain at the net.
“The biggest thing was us getting a closed block on them,” said Murphy. “The girls were really trying hard, but they have sneaky sets so we were getting tricked a little bit and tripped up in the front line there.”
Lynn, who joined Gallatin last year after transferring from Three Forks, tallied eight kills. The athletic senior middle hitter easily cleared the Panthers’ block and she had some of the most impressive kills of the night.
“She just is so smart and more refined. Her footwork, her swing, everything is better (this year),” said Obstar. “Everything about Keaton right now is just very exciting.”
Belgrade’s hitters had their moments too. Thomas finished with a team-high 10 kills, while Josie Blazina added nine. Tycelee Bowler led the defense with a match-high 30 digs, while Thomas had 10.
The Panthers return to action Thursday with a conference match at Bozeman, and Murphy said the team will continue to work on their communication and confidence.
“They want it. They want it more than they’ve ever wanted anything and they’re fighting really hard for it,” she said. “The biggest thing is believing in themselves … so every day we’re working on confidence by getting extra reps in in the gym and it’s coming together.”
Gallatin def. Belgrade 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14.
GALLATIN (6-5) - Kills: 40 (Ryann Eddins 13, Keaton Lynn 8, Taylor Speake 7). Digs: 46 (Abbie Tietz 10, Eddins 10). Blocks: 10 (Cadence Lundgren 8). Aces: 6 (Speake 3). Assists: 36 (Addie Swanson 35).
BELGRADE (4-6) - Kills: 32 (Tayler Thomas 10, Josie Blazina 9). Digs: 58 (Tycelee Bowler 30). Blocks: 5 (Rhea Zahller 3). Aces: 7 (Thomas 4). Assists: 26 (Kylee Campbell 20).