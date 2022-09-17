Belgrade snapped a three-match losing streak with a conference sweep on the road Saturday.
Led by Josie Blazina and Adrina Carrillo, who combined for 19 kills, the Panthers defeated Great Falls 25-20, 25-22, 25-15 in an Eastern AA match. It’s the first league win of the season for the team.
“Our team got their chemistry back today,” Belgrade head coach Britt Murphy said. “They were effectively communicating and trusting each other, which allowed them to relax and more easily find the holes on the court.”
The Panthers (6-4,1-3 Eastern AA) were coming off a three set loss to Great Falls CMR on Thursday in which not much went right. But a united front led to a much-needed victory against the Bison.
“Great Falls’ scrappy defense kept our girls on their toes, but we were able to work together to keep the ball in play and put it away,” said Murphy. “I am extremely proud of these girls for working as one.”
Blazina tallied a team-high 12 kills and two aces to lead the attack, while Carrillo had seven kills. Olivia Wegner finished with 19 digs and Sierra Mattson had 15, while Kylee Campbell and Jenna Garvert combined to dish out 26 assists.
“Our serve-receive was fabulous, which gave our setters a plethora of offensive plays to run,” said Murphy.
Belgrade is back in action Sept. 22 at Billings Senior.