While Belgrade lost a conference match on the road Thursday, head coach Britt Murphy was happy with the effort. Then the Panthers bounced back Saturday with a victory at home.
Belgrade was swept by Billings Senior 25-21, 25-9, 25-19 in an Eastern AA contest Thursday. The Broncs lead the league at 6-0 and are 11-1 overall following a win against Billings West on Saturday.
“Even though we lost, we’ve got our groove back,” Murphy said. “The girls started the first set with a high game IQ and did a great job offensively. Ellie Burger had an awesome game and did a great job moving around the big block she had in front of her.”
Burger, a middle hitter, finished with six kills in the match and had a block. Josie Blazina, an outside hitter, led the team with nine kills.
“In the second set there were too many frantic moments and miscommunications,” said Murphy. “We stopped mixing it up offensively and dug ourselves into a hole.”
But Murphy was impressed with her team’s grit in the third set after falling behind by double figures.
“In the third set Senior came out swinging and got a solid lead on us at 19-8, but we dug in and decided that we weren’t going down without a fight,” she said. “These girls fought hard and got us to 19 points, but Senior was able to pull ahead to take the game.”
Olivia Wegner led the defensive effort with 27 digs, while Sierra Mattson had 12, and Fiona Collister chipped in with five kills and a block.
Saturday, Belgrade defeated Billings Skyview 25-15, 25-22, 25-23 in the Belgrade Special Events Center. Murphy noted it was a “much needed” win.
Blazina led the charge with 10 kills, while Adrina Carrillo had eight. Wegner had 22 digs and Jenna Garvert dished out 29 assists to go along with 11 digs.
Belgrade (7-5, 2-4 Eastern AA) is back in action Sept. 29 at Billings West.