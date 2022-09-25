While Belgrade lost a conference match on the road Thursday, head coach Britt Murphy was happy with the effort. Then the Panthers bounced back Saturday with a victory at home.

Belgrade was swept by Billings Senior 25-21, 25-9, 25-19 in an Eastern AA contest Thursday. The Broncs lead the league at 6-0 and are 11-1 overall following a win against Billings West on Saturday.

Belgrade's Jenna Garvert (12) and Nora Elliot team up for a blocks Saturday against Billings Skyview.

