As has been the case all season long for Belgrade, the effort was there. But the Panthers weren’t consistent enough to pull off an upset Thursday in Billings.
No. 2 Billings West swept No. 7 Belgrade 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 in a first round match during the Eastern AA Divisional at Billings Senior High School.
“We were really smart with our decision making and the placement of our swings. Our defense did a much better job of reading the hitters and setting up accordingly,” Belgrade head coach Brit Murphy said. “We just weren't consistent. We had high highs and low lows instead of cruising at a steady pace the whole match.”
Josie Blazina led the offense with seven kills and a pair of blocks, while Tayler Thomas had five kills and eight digs. Setters Kylee Campbell and Jenna Garvert each dished out nine assists.
The Panthers (6-18) will play a loser-out match at 1 p.m. Friday against Billings Skyview.
The top four teams advance to next week’s state tournament, meaning Belgrade would need to win Friday and again Saturday morning in order to reach the consolation match and clinch a berth.
Eastern AA Tournament
(at Billings Senior High School)
Thursday’s scores
Great Falls CMR def. Great Falls 25-5, 25-11, 25-13.
