Panther

Following a mistake-prone loss to Gallatin at home on Tuesday, Belgrade put together a much better performance Thursday at Bozeman. However, the result was the same.

Bozeman outlasted the Panthers 27-25 in the first set and then won the next two, 25-21 and 25-19, to post an Eastern AA victory. Still, Belgrade head coach Britt Murphy was thrilled with the effort of her players.

