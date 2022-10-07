Following a mistake-prone loss to Gallatin at home on Tuesday, Belgrade put together a much better performance Thursday at Bozeman. However, the result was the same.
Bozeman outlasted the Panthers 27-25 in the first set and then won the next two, 25-21 and 25-19, to post an Eastern AA victory. Still, Belgrade head coach Britt Murphy was thrilled with the effort of her players.
“Our team continues to get stronger every day,” she said. “They battled hard tonight and did not go down without a hard fight.”
The Panthers (11-8, 2-7 Eastern AA) tallied 57 digs and six aces in the contest. Senior libero Olivia Wegner led the defensive effort with 23 digs, while Chole Conatser had 12.
“I was extremely impressed with our defense and blockers tonight,” said Murphy. “They stayed extremely disciplined.”
Belgrade finished with five solo blocks with juniors Jenna Garvert and Ellie Burger each having two.
Outside hitters Josie Blazina and Adrina Carrillo combined for 10 kills to lead the offense. But Belgrade continues to struggle with mistakes and committed 18 hitting errors in the match.
“Unfortunately in these close matches it comes down to which team makes less errors, and we lost that fight,” said Murphy. “We had a few too many missed serves and hitting errors, and those things alone were enough to cost us the match.”
Bozeman (13-5, 4-4 Eastern AA) was led by Carissa Stratman and Morgan Jones, who finished with 14 and 12 kills, respectively.
The Panthers return to action Oct. 13 at defending State AA champion Great Falls CMR.