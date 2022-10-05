Wearing alternate jerseys for “Pink Night” in support of breast cancer awareness month, Belgrade’s volleyball team came out hot Tuesday night in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

The Panthers led by as many as three in the first set of an Eastern AA match against Gallatin, but was unable to maintain that early momentum in a three set loss. The Raptors rallied for a 25-21, 25-16, 25-13 victory.

Sierra Mattson

Belgrade senior Sierra Mattson makes a dig Tuesday against Gallatin in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Adrina Carrillo

Belgrade senior Adrina Carrillo hits the ball past the block of Gallatin’s Addie Swanson Tuesday night in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

Tags

Recommended for you