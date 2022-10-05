Wearing alternate jerseys for “Pink Night” in support of breast cancer awareness month, Belgrade’s volleyball team came out hot Tuesday night in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
The Panthers led by as many as three in the first set of an Eastern AA match against Gallatin, but was unable to maintain that early momentum in a three set loss. The Raptors rallied for a 25-21, 25-16, 25-13 victory.
“We always talk about wanting to win really bad,” junior defensive specialist Chloe Conatser said. “But I think every time it just really comes down to communication and when the (other) team gets up we get really frantic and we don’t stay disciplined.”
Belgrade led 8-5 in the first set following an ace by Josie Blazina, a block from Ellie Burger, and then a hitting error by the Raptors. But Gallatin rallied with a 7-1 run, featuring an ace from Karsen Breeding and kills from Jaeli Jenkins and Cadence Lundgren, to take control.
By night’s end, Breeding and Lundgren had combined for 24 of Gallatin’s 36 kills, and Breeding also had a pair of aces. Their prowess along the front row kept the Panthers’ defense on its heels throughout the match.
“Yesterday we worked on defending dumps from (setter) Addie (Swanson), and so I think we did a good job doing that today,” Burger, a junior middle blocker, said. “But other than that it’s just a matter of staying disciplined and communication. Like Chloe said, we have to really focus on it and be more disciplined.”
The loss of focus and communication was evident in the second and third sets. Gallatin capitalized by taking a 17-9 lead in the second and then scoring four of the first five points in the third en route to victory.
The Raptors (15-2, 5-3 Eastern AA) often kept Belgrade out of system from the service line and finished with seven aces.
“We struggled with that (serve-receive) and that really comes down to our communication,” said Conatser. “I feel like we lacked a lot of our energy tonight and maybe let the crowd get to us a little bit. As soon as we can get that communication down we can definitely handle it.”
The Panthers committed 19 hitting errors and seven service errors. Blazina led the team with six kills, while fellow outside hitter Adrina Carrillo had three.
Olivia Wegner led the defensive effort with 16 digs and Blazina had 10, while Conatser finished with six.
“I think we need to take the frustration and just let it fuel our fire,” said Conatser. “Because we can’t keep getting frantic, it’s obviously not working. We just need to come together and communicate and let it us fuel us.”
Prior to Tuesday’s match, Belgrade lost a league match on the road to Billings West Sept. 29. Led by a match-high 15 kills from Sydney Pierce, the Golden Bears posted a 25-17, 25-19, 25-8 victory.
Belgrade was led by Blazina, who tallied eight kills and an ace. Wegner chipped in with a match-high 18 digs.
Belgrade (11-7, 2-6 Eastern AA) is back in action Thursday at Bozeman.