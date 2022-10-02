Belgrade’s volleyball team tuned up for the final month of the regular season by going unbeaten Saturday at the AA Crossover Tournament.
The eight-team event featured four schools from the Eastern AA and four the Western AA, and the Panthers swept all four of their opponents in the Belgrade Special Events Center. It was a much-needed performance after the team had lost five of its past seven matches against conference foes.
“We really worked together as a team today,” Belgrade head coach Britt Murphy said. “They just loosened up and played a simple game of volleyball instead of over-thinking everything. They worked as a team instead of as individuals and let loose and had a lot of fun.”
The Eastern AA dominated the tournament with Billings Senior and Billings West also finishing unbeaten, and Billings Skyview going 3-1.
Belgrade defeated Missoula Big Sky (25-16, 25-13), Missoula Sentinel (25-18, 25-20), Missoula Hellgate (25-11, 25-15), and Butte (25-21, 25-15). The Panthers had to rally late in the first set against Butte to win that game, but otherwise controlled its matches.
Part of that can be attributed to some changes Murphy made to the lineup. The third-year coach went from a 6-2 offense to a 5-1 with junior Jenna Garvert serving as the fulltime setter. She also moved seniors Olivia Wegner and Kylee Campbell to libero and defensive specialist, respectively.
“Both of our setters (Campbell and Garvert) are fantastic, but their sets are very different from one another,” Murphy explained. “So by keeping just one of them out there it keeps a lot more consistency for our hitters, and Kylee’s defense has been amazing. It’s working to have her back there.”
Garvert dished out 78 assists on the day, while Wegner led the team in digs with 38. The Panthers also received key contributions defensively from Chloe Conatser and Sierra Mattson, who tallied 21 and 15 digs, respectively.
It was a productive day all around as junior outside hitter Josie Blazina amassed 30 kills, while freshman Nora Elliot and senior Adrina Carrillo had 16 and 14, respectively. Elliot also had 12 aces.
As Belgrade heads into its final seven matches, Murphy hopes the team’s confidence will continue to grow.
“I want to see them believe in themselves 100 percent,” she said. “I want to see them stepping on the court and knowing that they can win the game, not hoping they can win the game. They absolutely have every chance of beating all of the teams that are ahead of us if we go out there with our full potential.”
Since joining Class AA in 2019, it’s been a rough go for the Panthers against the state’s top-tier teams. But with four victories Saturday, Belgrade now has 11 on the season, which is nearly double the entire win total from a year ago.
Thus, there is a different feel this fall.
“The intensity is a lot higher than it’s ever been. We want to win because we know we can,” said Wegner. “Obviously we knew we could win the last few years, but this year this is the strongest I think we’ve gotten so far.”
“We don’t want to be known as ‘Oh we’re playing Belgrade this will be easy.’ We want to be known as like, “We’re playing Belgrade this is going to be a tough game, they get everything up,’” added Blazina. “Because that’s how we’ve been playing lately and it feels really good. There’s still a ways to go, but we’re so close.”
The Panthers (11-6, 2-5 Eastern AA) are currently the sixth seed in the conference. They have beaten Great Falls and Billings Skyview, the seventh and eighth seeds, respectively, but have yet to break through against the league’s top teams. In order for that to happen, Wegner pointed to the team’s mental game.
“We just got to be smarter, use our toolbox,” she said. “We know now that we can’t just swing away to these six-five girls on the court. And just our court IQ needs to be higher, but that’s it. We have all the tools we need.”
Blazina, who ranks in the top 10 for kills per set, agreed that the team has the desire and skillset to succeed.
“All of our players on the court are so great,” she said. “We just need everyone to know their job at once and just move as one. That’s all we’re missing right now. And I think if we just get that fluidity we’ll be so set.”
Belgrade begins the stretch run Tuesday hosting Gallatin. The Panthers lost a 5-set thriller on the road in the team’s first meeting.
Equally tough matches against Billings Senior, Billings West and Bozeman will follow, but there is renewed confidence as the postseason approaches.
“We’re very confident, but we want to win way more than we ever have before,” said Wegner. “Because we’re sick and tired of losing.”