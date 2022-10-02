Belgrade’s volleyball team tuned up for the final month of the regular season by going unbeaten Saturday at the AA Crossover Tournament.

The eight-team event featured four schools from the Eastern AA and four the Western AA, and the Panthers swept all four of their opponents in the Belgrade Special Events Center. It was a much-needed performance after the team had lost five of its past seven matches against conference foes.

Ellie Burger

Belgrade junior Ellie Burger celebrates after scoring on a kill Saturday against Missoula Big Sky in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Chloe Conatser

Belgrade junior Chloe Conatser makes a dig Saturday against Butte High.
Josie Blazina

Belgrade junior Josie Blazina reacts after making a block Saturday against Butte High.

Tags

Recommended for you