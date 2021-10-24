Belgrade had an opportunity to notch a much-needed conference victory on the road Saturday. But after taking a 2-1 match lead, the team was unable to finish what it started against Gallatin.
Led by 10 kills from Ryann Eddins, the Raptors rallied for a 25-15, 24-26, 16-25, 25-14, 15-8 Eastern AA victory.
Still, Belgrade head coach Brit Murphy was pleased with how her team performed.
“The entire match was such a fun back and forth battle,” she said. “I don’t think Gallatin expected what we brought to the table offensively today.”
Josie Blazina and Tayler Thomas combined for 17 kills for the Panthers, while Jezzie Rogers had six. Tycelee Bowler and Olivia Wegner led the defense with 27 and 21 digs, respectively.
“Our defense was incredibly scrappy and were covering the court really well. This gave our setters the ability to run smart combo plays and mix the offense up, which scrambled Gallatin’s defense,” said Murphy. “Our biggest downfall was playing timidly when the pressure was on.”
Mikyah Albrecht and Cadence Lundgren combined for 17 kills for the Raptors, who improved to 14-9 overall and 8-5 in conference.
Belgrade (6-16, 2-11 Eastern AA) wraps up the regular season Thursday at Billings Skyview.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.