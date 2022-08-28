Belgrade’s volleyball team split a pair of non-conference matches Saturday to begin the season.
After losing its opener to Missoula Sentinel 25-17, 22-25, 19-25, 25-17, 13-15, the Panthers bounced back later in the day to defeat Missoula Big Sky 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23.
“Our confidence and energy stayed high the entire day,” Belgrade head coach Britt Murphy noted. “This has been one of our biggest goals coming into this season and it paid off today. Super proud of our entire program, the way they are supporting each other on and off the court, and the leadership that is coming from within.”
Freshman middle hitter Nora Elliot led the Panthers with seven kills against Missoula Sentinel, while junior Josie Blazina had six. Blazina then added a team-high 11 kills and 10 digs against Missoula Big Sky.
“Nora and Josie were huge offensive threats today,” said Murphy. “Ellie (Burger) was putting up a solid block in the middle.”
Burger finished with six blocks on the day, while Chloe Conatser tallied 31 digs against Missoula Sentinel and then added 23 against Missoula Big Sky.
Belgrade finished with 150 digs on the day, and senior Olivia Wegner had 23 against Missoula Sentinel.
“Our defense was solid all around. We did a great job communicating and reading the hitters,” said Murphy. “Our serves are unfortunately what lost us the Sentinel match. We were serving aggressively which is great, but sent too many of them out of the court.”
Belgrade committed 10 service errors against Missoula Sentinel and had 11 aces.
The Panthers are back in action Sept. 3 with non-conference matches at Helena Capital and Helena.