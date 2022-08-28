Volleyball

Belgrade’s volleyball team split a pair of non-conference matches Saturday to begin the season.

After losing its opener to Missoula Sentinel 25-17, 22-25, 19-25, 25-17, 13-15, the Panthers bounced back later in the day to defeat Missoula Big Sky 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23.

