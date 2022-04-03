Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts has been preaching fundamentals to his team as the season begins. It’s something he’ll continue to stress following a non-conference split Saturday at the Belgrade Softball Complex.
Belgrade committed seven errors in a 13-3 loss to Helena Capital, but bounced back later in the day to defeat Helena High 13-3 powered by home runs from Arin Eaton and Tayler Thomas.
“I was kind of on them about staying mentally engaged and mentally focused and competing,” said Roberts. “That’s the biggest thing to me is competing instead of just rolling over. You can compete or just roll over. I gave them that choice and credit to our team, they stepped up and competed (in Game 2).”
Helena Capital scored a run in the top of the first and then added four more in the second. The Bruins hit four singles and capitalized on an error, and Roberts noted his team never recovered.
“Two outs, nobody on, and they scored four runs. Just a couple mental mistakes and errors,” he said. “That’s something we’ve been preaching in practice. We have to mentally engage and we have to make sure we have the ball first because when those errors happen in double A they turn into runs.”
The Panthers trimmed the deficit to 5-2 in the third when Shaylis Osler hit an RBI-double and Abbie Morin scored on a passed ball. But Helena Capital countered with four runs in the fourth and added four more in the seventh.
“Credit to Capital for taking advantage,” said Roberts. “They did a great job of taking advantage of our mistakes and we just weren’t able to mentally get back into after that.”
Nyeala Herndon scattered five hits and struck out four for the Bruins and allowed just one earned run in a complete game victory.
“She throws well, she throws hard,” said Roberts. “I felt like we started to time her up pretty decent. We squared up a few balls on her, but it just wasn’t very timely.”
The Panthers never trailed against Helena High after Eaton belted a three-run homer in the bottom of the first. Two more runs in the second stretched the lead to 5-0.
The Bengals did get back within three in the third, but Thomas hit a two-run dinger in the fourth to stretch it back to five. Then Belgrade tallied six runs in the sixth to end the game via the 10-run rule.
Thomas picked up the victory in the circle after scattering four hits and striking out nine. The junior also finished 2 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs.
“First game was a good wake up call,” said Roberts. “We’ve seen a lot of good things the last few days and we’ve also seen a lot of what we got to work on.”
The Panthers return to action with a non-conference doubleheader Tuesday at Butte High.
Helena Capital 13, Belgrade 3
Capital 140 400 4 - 13 13 1
Belgrade 002 010 0 - 3 5 7
Nyeala Herndon and Taylor Sayers. Arin Eaton, Ella Seaman (5) and Shaylis Osler.
HELENA CAPITAL (1-2) - Anna Cockhill 2-3 (2B), Paige O’Mara 1-3, Jolee Burgoyne 0-1, Kathryn Emmert 0-5, Sayers 1-4, Herndon 1-4, Kate Rhodes 1-1, Amanda Nettleton 1-4, Riley Chandler 1-3, McKenna Moore 1-2, Belle Glowacki 1-1.
BELGRADE (1-1) - Tayler Thomas 1-3, Abbie Morin 0-2, Lily Bolin 0-1, Osler 2-3 (2B), Tycelee Bowler 0-2, Eaton 0-3, Brooklyn Ragland 1-3, Khloey Robinson 0-3, Abi Maddock Tara Osler 0-1, Seaman 1-3 (2B).
Belgrade 13, Helena 3
Helena 002 010 - 3 4 3
Belgrade 320 206 - 13 12 3
Faith Howard, Rylee Schlepp (6) and Kendall Klemp. Tayler Thomas, Ella Seaman (6) and Khloey Robinson.
HELENA (1-2) - Kylee Wetzel 0-4, Maddie Lamping 2-4, Kendall Kemp 0-1, Katrin Selisker 0-1, Brooke Richardson 0-2, Audrie Aakie 0-3, Ashlyn Lamping 1-3, McKenna Campbell 1-3, Brooke Kissner 0-3, Kallie May 0-1 (2B).
BELGRADE (1-1) - Thomas 2-3 (2B, HR), Abbie Morin 0-2, Lily Bolin 0-1, Shaylis Osler 0-3, Tycelee Bowler 1-3, Arin Eaton 2-2 (HR), Brooklyn Ragland 2-4, Randi Widdicombe 2-3, Robinson 2-3 (2B), Seaman 1-3.