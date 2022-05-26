MISSOULA — Belgrade’s quest for a fifth consecutive championship is still alive after Day 1 of the state Class AA tournament. But it became much more difficult Thursday.
The Panthers rallied to beat Missoula Big Sky, 7-5, in their tournament opener at Fort Missoula Regional Park, but couldn’t overcome a slew of mistakes in a 12-7 quarterfinal defeat to Helena Capital. Now, the defending state champions will need to win four times on Friday just to reach the consolation game.
It’s a daunting task, which begins at 11 a.m. against Butte High, but Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts feels it's a attainable.
“I think we’re capable of making a run,” he said. “This team, with the pitchers we have, hopefully we can get on a little run and survive and advance.”
Belgrade (16-7) appeared to be well on its way to victory after scoring four runs in the first and two more in the second to take a 6-1 lead against Capital. Bruins head coach Mike Miller was on the verge of pulling starting pitcher Nylea Nerndon when he instructed Kathryn Emmert to warm up in the bullpen.
But Capital scored six runs in the bottom of the second to take a 7-6 lead and stretched it to 12-6 in the fifth after Emmert blasted a 3-run homer over the center field fence.
“We play good defense we probably win that game. That’s something that we can tighten up,” said Roberts. “Our bats, we jumped on them early and then we kind of went quite.”
Belgrade committed three errors in the contest and made several other mental mistakes that led to runs for Capital. It was a surprising breakdown for a team had been playing solid defense heading into the postseason.
“We struggled early on this season with defense and lately the defense has been playing pretty well. I think it was everyone trying to do too much,” said Roberts. “Trying to do too many things at once and not simplify. We preach fundamentals, one pitch at a time, and that was not the case.”
Tayler Thomas was 3 for 4 and Tycelee Bowler 2 for 4 for the Panthers, while Emmert finished 4 for 4 and added a double to go along with the home run.
Nerndon scattered 8 hits and struck out 9 in earning the victory in the circle.
Belgrade 7, Missoula Big Sky 5
With one out in the bottom of the sixth and teammate Arin Eaton standing on second, Tara Osler knew she had to have a quality at-bat with game tied.
The freshman fouled off the first pitch she saw. The second, however, she drove to left field and Eaton scored on the play. It proved to be the game-winning run as the Panthers rallied from a 5-3 deficit to beat Missoula Big Sky.
“I just knew to have confidence when I got out up there because I knew that I needed to get a hit here. I think there was two outs or something already, so I needed to get a hit,” said Olser. “So I used the confidence I had and I got a hit.”
Olser scored when Brooklyn Ragland hit a blooper to right, and it capped an exciting state tournament debut for the freshman.
“I’ve just been watching them in past years and never got to play in one before, so I like being here. It’s a lot of fun,” Olser said.
Osler’s older sister, Shaylis, is the team’s starting first baseman and was a part of last year’s championship team. The younger Osler made her first-ever varsity start against Big Sky on the biggest stage, but she looked like a veteran in left field.
“They (the coaching staff) kind of warned me in previous practices that we might have to throw you in to start during the state tournament,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ So I’ve been practicing and getting ready for that, and getting reps in.”
Belgrade scored two runs in the first and another in the second. But Panthers left the bases loaded in the second and then sputtered offensively in the third and fourth.
Liberty Rogers, who started in the circle for Big Sky, kept Belgrade off balance despite failing to record a strike out.
“She seemed to locate the ball very well and made our hitters uncomfortable up there,” said Roberts. “Got us out in front a little bit and induced a lot of weak pop ups.”
Big Sky (8-13) trimmed the deficit to 3-2 in the third and then took the lead in the fourth when Grace Hood belted a 3-run homer to right. While the dinger did little to shake his team’s confidence, Roberts admitted he was concerned.
“I panic inside. It’s stressful,” he said. “But the girls do a great job of giving us coaches confidence and giving each other confidence and I love that mentality that they always have each other’s backs. That, to me, is what helps us stay confident and stay the course.”
Belgrade tied the game in the fifth when Bowler scored from third on a sacrifice bunt by Ella Seaman, and then Abbie Morin drove in Tara Osler on an RBI-single to left.
