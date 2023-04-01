Belgrade Panthers

Nearly a week after the team was scheduled to begin its season Belgrade finally stepped onto a field Friday afternoon in Missoula. The Panthers split a season-opening doubleheader against Missoula Big Sky.

Belgrade blew a late two-run lead in 5-4 defeat in the opener and then bounced back with a 14-7 victory in Game 2 after tallying 17 hits, including six doubles.

