Nearly a week after the team was scheduled to begin its season Belgrade finally stepped onto a field Friday afternoon in Missoula. The Panthers split a season-opening doubleheader against Missoula Big Sky.
Belgrade blew a late two-run lead in 5-4 defeat in the opener and then bounced back with a 14-7 victory in Game 2 after tallying 17 hits, including six doubles.
Overall, Panthers head coach Joey Roberts was pleased with his team’s performance considering they haven’t been able to practice outdoors due to snow at the Belgrade Softball Complex.
“It was first time seeing live pitching all year,” he said. “Definitely exposed some things we need to work on but at the same time our girls hit the ball fairly well. We got to do better at adjusting but all-in-all I feel good about today.”
The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the third inning of Game 1 when junior Brooklyn Ragland belted her second career home run. They added two more runs in the third and another in the sixth to take a 4-2 lead.
But Big Sky (1-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take its first lead of the contest after tallying three hits and capitalizing on a walk. Kyler Latrielle tied the game on a two-run double and then scored the game-winning run on a single to center by Grace Hood.
“Give credit to Big Sky, they’re a very well coached team,” said Roberts. “They play great defense, they hit the ball really well, their pitcher did a great job hitting spots, and we definitely had a lot of learning that first game shaking off the rust. Situational things that you can’t quite get to in a gym.”
Liberty Rogers scattered nine hits in a complete game effort in the circle for the Eagles, while Olivia Mills, Ella Seaman and Tayler Thomas combined to allow eight hits.
In Game 2 Belgrade batted around in the first inning en route to scoring seven runs. Lilly Bolin, Julia Blossom, and Seaman each had RBI-doubles in the frame, while Thomas also smacked a double. The Panthers tallied seven hits and capitalized on a walk and hit batsman.
“We just kind of went back to who we are and that’s just getting runners on and moving them over, small ball, and aggressive base running and making things happen,” Roberts said of the hot start. “It also helps too that in that inning Lilly hit a double, Ella hit double all kind of set up by some small ball. So, it was good to see that Belgrade Panther softball that we love to play in that first inning of that second game.”
Big Sky did rally to get within 10-7 in the fourth but did not score again over the final three innings with Seaman in the circle. The junior allowed just one hit and struck out two in relief.
“The second game Mills started, and the first three innings were great and then they kind of got on her a little bit,” said Roberts. “And then Ella Seaman came in and pitched phenomenal. Kept hitters off balance and just got some weak contact and a couple big strike outs was huge.”
Mills was 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, while Tara Osler finished with three hits including a leadoff home run in the sixth.
While the junior varsity did not play a game they did make the trip. Roberts said the team was able to practice for more than an hour and then watched both varsity games.
“They got to learn a lot too,” he said. “It was great for our program to be able to go through that stuff that we haven’t really be able to go through yet. And, also seeing balls on the dirt and fly balls in the air, that was big.”
Belgrade (1-1) was scheduled to play at Helena Capital on Saturday, but the contest was canceled. Weather permitting, the Panthers are slated to play their conference opener at Gallatin April 8.
Missoula Big Sky 5, Belgrade 4
Belgrade 001 021 0 - 4 9 3
Big Sky 001 013 x - 5 8 1
Olivia Mills, Ella Seaman (4), Tayler Thomas (6) and Sierra Tuss, Khloey Robinson (4). Liberty Rogers and Grace Hood.
BELGRADE (0-1) - Thomas 0-3, Robinson 1-3, Brooklyn Ragland 2-3 (HR), Tara Olser 2-4, Seaman 2-2, Lilly Bolin 0-2, Tuss 0-4, Julia Blossom 1-2, Abbie Morin 1-3.
MISSOULA BIG SKY (1-0) - Kyler Latrielle 2-4 (2B), Hood 2-3 (HR), Brooke Schaffer 1-4, Delaney Laird 1-3, Myleigh Kukay 0-3, Sadie McGuinn 2-2, Breanna Hewitt 0-2, Jordan Whitmire 0-2, Irene Griswold 0-3.
Belgrade 14, Missoula Big Sky 7
Belgrade 710 201 3 - 14 17 2
Big Sky 104 200 0 - 7 9 2
Olivia Mills, Ella Seaman (5) and Sierra Tuss. Briella Wilson, Delaney Laird (5) and Gianna Janacaro.
BELGRADE (1-1) - Tayler Thomas 2-5 (2B), Khloey Robinson 1-3, Brooklyn Ragland 2-4, Tara Olser 2-5 (HR), Seaman 2-4 (2B), Lilly Bolin 2-3 (2 2B), Mills 3-3, Teagan Bowler 0-1, Julia Blossom 3-4 (2B), Abbie Morin 0-4.
MISSOULA BIG SKY (1-1) - Kyler Latrielle 2-4, Grace Hood 4-4 (HR, 2B), Brooke Schaffer 0-4, Laird 1-4, Sadie McGuinn 0-4, Breanna Hewitt 1-3, J Whitemire 1-3, Janacaro 0-3, Irene Griswold 0-3.